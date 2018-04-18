OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Scholz ...

Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Scholz Gruppe mit CCC, positiv

Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Bonität der

Scholz Gruppe nach der Übernahme durch die Chiho Environmental Group

Limited, Hongkong sowie der Durchführung von Kapitalmaßnahmen mit

CCC. Für die kommenden zwölf Monate erwartet die Ratingagentur eine

positive Entwicklung der operativen Ertragskraft und Kapitalstruktur.

Der Ausblick für das Rating ist daher positiv.

Ausschlaggebend für die aktuelle Bonitätseinschätzung ist das aus

Sicht von Euler Hermes Rating erhöhte Geschäftsrisiko in Verbindung

mit einem erhöhten bis stark erhöhten Finanzrisiko. Die Scholz Gruppe

befindet sich nach Einschätzung der Ratingagentur aufgrund der

Restrukturierung und des Gesellschafterwechsels zurzeit noch in einer

Umbruchsituation. Hinsichtlich des Marktrisikos wirken sich nach

Auffassung der Analysten u. a. die starke Zyklik und hohe

Wettbewerbsintensität der Stahl- und Recyclingbranche negativ auf das

Rating aus. Bezüglich des strategischen Risikos sieht die

Ratingagentur u. a. die Abhängigkeit der Scholz Gruppe vom Stahlmarkt

als Schwachstelle an. Als Stärken der Scholz Gruppe bewertet Euler

Hermes Rating das Standortnetz sowie die hohe Logistik- und

Recyclingkompetenz. Chancen für die zukünftige Entwicklung bestehen

aus Sicht der Analysten durch die Wiederherstellung der operativen

Ertragskraft, die weitere Optimierung der operativen Strukturen und

Prozesse sowie die Nutzung von Synergien mit der Chiho Environmental

Group Ltd (CEG).

Die Kapitalstruktur hat sich im Geschäftsjahr 2016 aufgrund des

Forderungsverzichtes von Gläubigern und Kapitalmaßnahmen der neuen

Gesellschafterin CEG verbessert, sodass im ersten Halbjahr 2017

aufgrund weiterer durchgeführter Maßnahmen wieder ein positives

Eigenkapitalniveau erreicht wurde. Die operative Ertragskraft

verbesserte sich nach Meinung der Analysten aufgrund von

fortgesetzten Restrukturierungsmaßnahmen. Auf Basis der

Monatsreportings für 2017 erwartet die Ratingagentur eine weitere

Steigerung der Ertragskraft und einen positiven Jahresüberschuss.

Die Scholz Gruppe, ein Unternehmen der Chiho Environmental Group,

Hongkong, ist ein führender europäischer Schrott-Recycler mit

regionaler Präsenz in Europa, den USA und Mexiko. Sie gehört weltweit

zu den größten Recyclingunternehmen für Eisen- und

Nichteisenmetallen. Im Geschäftsjahr 2016 hat sie mit

durchschnittlich 3.386 Mitarbeitern eine Tonnage von 6,1 Mio. Tonnen

umgeschlagen und einen Umsatz von EUR 1,6 Mrd. erwirtschaftet.

Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.

1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating

Agency (CRA) registriert sowie als External Credit Assessment

Institution (ECAI) durch die EBA anerkannt.

Weitere Informationen zu Euler Hermes Rating GmbH unter

www.eulerhermes-rating.com

© 2018 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and

affiliates. All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE

RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT

OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S

CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,

CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES

CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,

FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF

ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE

EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,

INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR

PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN

EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT.

CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR A

SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR

ISSUERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR

ASSESSING THE CREDITWORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND

EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR

FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,

SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR

EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR

ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES

ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH

INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,

CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH

SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR

USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE

FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S

PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU

SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING

BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY

BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED,

TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR

SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM

OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S

PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources

believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the

possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,

however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without

warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so that the

information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient

quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including,

when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is

not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or

validate information received in the rating process or in preparing

the EHRG publications.

Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents

contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials

cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts.

EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,

representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any

person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or

incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection

with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to

use any such information, even if EHRG or any of its directors,

officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers

is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages,

including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective

profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant

financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating

assigned by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that

fraud, intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded

and/or limited under applicable law.

EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,

representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any

direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or

entity, on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the

control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees,

agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in

connection with the information contained herein or the use of or

inability to use any such information. The limitations do not apply

to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability

cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,

COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE

OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE

BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be

prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into

the possession of such information should inquire about and comply

with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability

of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating

in any jurisdiction whatsoever.

Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/56312

newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_56312.rss2

Pressekontakt:

Presse/Euler Hermes Rating GmbH:

Ralf Garrn - ralf.garrn@eulerhermes-rating.com

Friedensallee 254

22763 Hamburg

Tel.: 040 8834-640

Fax: 040 8834-6413

www.eulerhermes-rating.com