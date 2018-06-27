Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
27.06.2018 16:25:00

OUTFRONT Media To Report 2018 Second Quarter Results On August 8, 2018

NEW YORK, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.  The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.)

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on August 8, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 888-204-4368 (U.S. callers) and 323-794-2423 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 7589016.

Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America.  Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

Contacts:


Investors:                               

Media:

Gregory Lundberg               

Carly Zipp

(212) 297-6441                 

(212) 297-6479

greg.lundberg@OUTFRONTmedia.com      

carly.zipp@OUTFRONTmedia.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-to-report-2018-second-quarter-results-on-august-8-2018-300673244.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

