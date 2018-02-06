Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading omnichannel provider of
business services, products and technology, today announced that its
Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.025 per share ($0.10 per
share on an annualized basis) on the common stock of the Company. The
dividend is payable on March 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the
close of business on March 2, 2018.
About Office Depot, Inc.
Office Depot, Inc. is a leading provider of office supplies, business
products and services delivered through an omnichannel platform.
The company had 2016 annual sales of approximately $11 billion, employed
approximately 38,000 associates, and served consumers and businesses in
North America and abroad with approximately 1,400 retail stores,
award-winning e-commerce sites and a dedicated business-to-business
sales organization – with a global network of wholly owned operations,
franchisees, licensees and alliance partners. The company operates under
several banner brands including Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, BizBox,
CompuCom®, Complete Office and Grand&Toy®. The company’s portfolio of
exclusive product brands include TUL®, Foray®, Brenton Studio®, Ativa®,
WorkPro®, Realspace® and Highmark®.
Office Depot, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select
Market under the symbol "ODP.”
Office Depot, Foray, Ativa and Realspace are trademarks of The Office
Club, Inc. OfficeMax, TUL, Brenton Studio, WorkPro and Highmark are
trademarks of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems,
Inc. and Complete Office is a trademark of Complete Office Solutions,
LLC. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2018
Office Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company
names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
