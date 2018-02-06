Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading omnichannel provider of business services, products and technology, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.025 per share ($0.10 per share on an annualized basis) on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2018.

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. is a leading provider of office supplies, business products and services delivered through an omnichannel platform.

The company had 2016 annual sales of approximately $11 billion, employed approximately 38,000 associates, and served consumers and businesses in North America and abroad with approximately 1,400 retail stores, award-winning e-commerce sites and a dedicated business-to-business sales organization – with a global network of wholly owned operations, franchisees, licensees and alliance partners. The company operates under several banner brands including Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, BizBox, CompuCom®, Complete Office and Grand&Toy®. The company’s portfolio of exclusive product brands include TUL®, Foray®, Brenton Studio®, Ativa®, WorkPro®, Realspace® and Highmark®.

Office Depot, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "ODP.”

Office Depot, Foray, Ativa and Realspace are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax, TUL, Brenton Studio, WorkPro and Highmark are trademarks of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. and Complete Office is a trademark of Complete Office Solutions, LLC. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2018 Office Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements or disclosures may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, results of operations, cash flow or financial condition, or state other information relating to, among other things, Office Depot, based on current beliefs and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate,” "believe,” "plan,” "could,” "estimate,” "expect,” "forecast,” "guidance,” "outlook,” "intend,” "may,” "possible,” "potential,” "predict,” "project,” "propose” or other similar words, phrases or expressions, or other variations of such words. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Office Depot’s control. There can be no assurances that Office Depot will realize these expectations or that these beliefs will prove correct, and therefore investors and stockholders should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the risk that Office Depot is unable to transform the business into a service-driven company or that such a strategy will result in the benefits anticipated; the risk that Office Depot may not be able to realize the anticipated benefits of the CompuCom transaction due to unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, expenses, indebtedness and the unanticipated loss of key customers or the inability to achieve expected revenues, synergies, cost savings or financial performance; uncertainty of the expected financial performance of Office Depot following the completion of the CompuCom transaction; impact of weather events on Office Depot’s business; unanticipated changes in the markets for Office Depot’s business segments; the inability to realize expected benefits from the disposition of the European and other international operations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates, unanticipated downturns in business relationships with customers or terms with the company’s suppliers; competitive pressures on Office Depot’s sales and pricing; increases in the cost of material, energy and other production costs, or unexpected costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing; the introduction of competing technology products and services; unexpected technical or marketing difficulties; unexpected claims, charges, litigation, dispute resolutions or settlement expenses; new laws, tariffs and governmental regulations. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Investors and stockholders should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Office Depot’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Office Depot does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005446/en/