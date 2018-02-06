ATX 3 406 -2,9%  Dow 24 346 -4,6%  Nasdaq 6 496 -3,9%  Euro 1,2329 -0,4% 
ATX P 1 712 -3,1%  EStoxx50 3 392 -2,5%  Nikkei 21 610 -4,7%  CHF 1,1567 0,3% 
DAX 12 407 -2,2%  FTSE100 7 207 -1,8%  Öl 66,8 -0,1%  Gold 1 335 0,3% 

Office Depot Aktie [WKN: 877247 / ISIN: US6762201068]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

06.02.2018 14:00:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading omnichannel provider of business services, products and technology, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.025 per share ($0.10 per share on an annualized basis) on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2018.

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. is a leading provider of office supplies, business products and services delivered through an omnichannel platform.

The company had 2016 annual sales of approximately $11 billion, employed approximately 38,000 associates, and served consumers and businesses in North America and abroad with approximately 1,400 retail stores, award-winning e-commerce sites and a dedicated business-to-business sales organization – with a global network of wholly owned operations, franchisees, licensees and alliance partners. The company operates under several banner brands including Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, BizBox, CompuCom®, Complete Office and Grand&Toy®. The company’s portfolio of exclusive product brands include TUL®, Foray®, Brenton Studio®, Ativa®, WorkPro®, Realspace® and Highmark®.

Office Depot, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "ODP.”

Office Depot, Foray, Ativa and Realspace are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax, TUL, Brenton Studio, WorkPro and Highmark are trademarks of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. and Complete Office is a trademark of Complete Office Solutions, LLC. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2018 Office Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements or disclosures may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, results of operations, cash flow or financial condition, or state other information relating to, among other things, Office Depot, based on current beliefs and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate,” "believe,” "plan,” "could,” "estimate,” "expect,” "forecast,” "guidance,” "outlook,” "intend,” "may,” "possible,” "potential,” "predict,” "project,” "propose” or other similar words, phrases or expressions, or other variations of such words. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Office Depot’s control. There can be no assurances that Office Depot will realize these expectations or that these beliefs will prove correct, and therefore investors and stockholders should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the risk that Office Depot is unable to transform the business into a service-driven company or that such a strategy will result in the benefits anticipated; the risk that Office Depot may not be able to realize the anticipated benefits of the CompuCom transaction due to unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, expenses, indebtedness and the unanticipated loss of key customers or the inability to achieve expected revenues, synergies, cost savings or financial performance; uncertainty of the expected financial performance of Office Depot following the completion of the CompuCom transaction; impact of weather events on Office Depot’s business; unanticipated changes in the markets for Office Depot’s business segments; the inability to realize expected benefits from the disposition of the European and other international operations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates, unanticipated downturns in business relationships with customers or terms with the company’s suppliers; competitive pressures on Office Depot’s sales and pricing; increases in the cost of material, energy and other production costs, or unexpected costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing; the introduction of competing technology products and services; unexpected technical or marketing difficulties; unexpected claims, charges, litigation, dispute resolutions or settlement expenses; new laws, tariffs and governmental regulations. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Investors and stockholders should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Office Depot’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Office Depot does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Office Depot Inc.

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu Office Depot Inc.

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
10.05.17 Office Depot Market Perform Telsey Advisory Group
13.12.16 Office Depot Hold Loop Capital
28.10.16 Office Depot Market Perform Telsey Advisory Group
11.05.16 Office Depot Sell UBS AG
11.05.16 Office Depot Market Perform Telsey Advisory Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Office Depot Inc. 2,39 -4,02% Office Depot Inc.

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX und DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten - Panik bleibt aus
Die Panik an den US-Aktienmärkten sorgt am Dienstag für heftige Verluste an den europäischen Börsen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH