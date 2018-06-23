Omnipod® Hybrid Closed-Loop Insulin Delivery System Significantly Improves Glycemic Control in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes

ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Adults with type 1 diabetes using the Omnipod hybrid closed-loop system (the Horizon™ Automated Glucose Control System) were studied in a supervised outpatient hotel setting with unrestricted meals and moderate-intensity exercise and experienced significantly less hypoglycemia, more time in the target glucose range and better overnight glycemic control compared to their usual care, according to the study, "Safety and Performance of the Omnipod Hybrid Closed-Loop System in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes over Five Days Under Free-Living Conditions," presented today at the American Diabetes Association's® (ADA's) 78th Scientific Sessions® at the Orange County Convention Center Convention Center.

For people with type 1 diabetes (T1D), continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices provide around-the-clock information on blood glucose levels, which is then used to determine how much insulin is needed. Insulin pumps allow the insulin doses to be administered subcutaneously throughout the day. The new Omnipod hybrid closed-loop (HCL) system combines the technology of CGM and insulin pumps, using continuous glucose monitoring and a personalized, model-predictive control algorithm to deliver insulin throughout the day and night.

This study assessed the safety and performance of the Omnipod hybrid closed-loop system in adults with T1D over five days in a supervised hotel setting under free-living conditions. The study included 11 adults aged 18-65 years with T1D, with an average age of 28.8 years and an average diabetes duration of 14.9 years. The participants' average HbA1c level was 7.4 and the average total daily dose of insulin was 0.67 U/kg. A seven-day phase of standard therapy, either continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion or multiple daily insulin injections, plus CGM use at home preceded the 96-hour HCL phase. Meals during the five-day HCL period were unrestricted, with participants making their own food choices and delivering insulin as they thought appropriate per their usual routine. Moderate-intensity exercise was performed for at least 30 minutes each day.

The results showed that the amount of time spent in the target glucose range of 70-180 mg/dl was 11.2 percent higher during HCL compared to standard therapy overall (73.7 percent and 62.5 percent, respectively). The time in the target range was also 13.2 percent higher overnight, with 73.9 percent for HCL vs. 60.7 percent for standard therapy. The percentage of time spent in hypoglycemia (< 70 mg/dl) was reduced during HCL vs. standard therapy, both overall (1.9 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively) and overnight (0.7 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively).

"The Omnipod closed-loop system is an 'untethered' patch pump with no tubing, which is very attractive to some patients," said chief investigator Bruce A. Buckingham, MD, professor of pediatrics, endocrinology and diabetes at Stanford University School of Medicine. "Previous studies showed that the Omnipod HCL algorithm was safe and performed well, and we were pleased to see that under free-living conditions it provides very good glucose control in a wide age range of subjects, especially overnight. Additionally, since the pump, sensor and transmitter are worn on the body at all times, the system has the potential to continue to function as a closed-loop system most of the time. The Omnipod can be very beneficial for people with type 1 diabetes, as it can function through many activities and allows patients to have full pump functions, like extended meal boluses and temporary basal rates, while using it."

The Omnipod closed-loop system is an investigational device, limited by United States law to investigational use, and manufactured by Insulet Corporation.

BRUCE A. BUCKINGHAM, JENNIFER SHERR, GREGORY P. FORLENZA, THOMAS A. PEYSER, JOON BOK LEE, JASON B. OCONNOR, BONNIE DUMAIS, LAUREN M. HUYETT, JENNIFER E. LAYNE, TRANG T. LY, Palo Alto, CA, New Haven, CT, Aurora, CO, Billerica, MA

The safety and performance of the Omnipod® hybrid closed-loop (HCL) personalized model predictive control algorithm was assessed in adults with type 1 diabetes (T1D) using an investigational device over 5 days in a supervised hotel setting under free-living conditions. Eligible participants were aged 18-65.0 y with A1C <10.0% using CSII or MDI. A 7-day open-loop (OL) phase of standard therapy (CSII/MDI) plus CGM use at home preceded the 96 h HCL phase. Meals during HCL were unrestricted, with boluses administered per usual routine. Moderate-intensity exercise was performed for ≥30 min/d. An adaptive approach was used to update participant parameters after the first 48 h of HCL. Eleven participants (MDI n=3) studied were (mean ± SD): age 28.8 ± 7.9 y, diabetes duration 14.9 ± 6.9 y, A1C 7.4 ± 1.2% and TDD 0.67 ± 0.24 U/kg. Glycemic outcomes are reported in the table. The percentage of time 70-180 mg/dL was 11.2% higher during HCL compared to OL overall (HCL 73.7 ± 7.5 vs. OL 62.5 ± 16.0) and 13.2% higher overnight (HCL 73.9 ± 21.0 vs. OL 60.7 ± 21.8). A concomitant reduction in the percentage of time <70mg/dL during HCL vs. OL occurred both overall (HCL 1.9 ± 1.3 vs. OL 5.1 ± 4.8) and overnight (HCL 0.7 ± 1.1 vs. OL 5.7 ± 7.4). The Omnipod HCL algorithm was safe and performed well over 5 days of use in adults with T1D under free-living conditions with unrestricted meals and moderate-intensity exercise.

Glycemic outcomes during hybrid closed-loop (HCL) and open-loop (OL) phases Glycemic outcomes HCL

Overall OL

Overall HCL

Night (23:00 - 06:59) OL

Night (23:00 - 06:59) Mean glucose (mg/dL) 149.7 ± 11.3 156.1 ± 28.6 151.9 ± 31.7 156.3 ± 38.5 Percent time <54 mg/dL (%) 0.2 ± 0.3 1.1 ± 1.6 0.2 ± 0.5 1.1 ± 2.1 Percent time <70 mg/dL (%) 1.9 ± 1.3 5.1 ± 4.8 0.7 ± 1.1 5.7 ± 7.4 Percent time 70-140 mg/dL (%) 49.4 ± 9.2 41.2 ± 17.6 52.7 ± 28.4 43.5 ± 20.9 Percent time 70-180 mg/dL (%) 73.7 ± 7.5 62.5 ± 16.0 73.9 ± 21.0 60.7 ± 21.8 Percent time >180 mg/dL (%) 24.5 ± 7.7 32.3 ± 18.1 25.3 ± 21.2 33.6 ± 23.5 Percent time ≥250 mg/dL (%) 4.5 ± 4.2 8.5 ± 9.1 6.1 ± 10.9 8.6 ± 14.1

