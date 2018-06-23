One Drop Announces Blood Glucose Prediction and Automated Decision Support

NEW YORK, June 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One Drop, a leader in the development of digital therapeutics solutions for people with diabetes, today announced the launch of Blood Glucose Prediction and Automated Decision Support. Through these new features, the One Drop | Mobile app will provide users: (1) blood glucose "forecasts" up to 12 hours into the future; and (2) behavioral recommendations based on those forecasts, thereby empowering users to manage diabetes proactively and reduce the risk complications.

Through One Drop's predictive analytic capabilities, people with diabetes will now be able to receive actionable insights into how their behavior (diet, physical activity, etc.) affects their blood glucose levels, without any intervention from a health care provider. The app will simply display insights for the user as they become relevant.

Blood glucose predictions come from One Drop's machine learning models, which are powered by over 1.1 billion data points collected by more than 860,000 One Drop | Mobile app users worldwide. Importantly, One Drop's models do not require getting to know an individual over time. Unlike other predictive tools, One Drop's models provide accurate predictions for one person based on the aggregate data of all people with similar health profiles. Within minutes of entering a single data point into the One Drop app, a user can receive their first prediction.



Data presented this week at the 78th American Diabetes Association's (ADA) Scientific Sessions show the models accurately predict future blood glucose values with 91% of predictions within +/- 50 mg/dL of glucometer readings and 75% within +/- 27 mg/dL. Overall accuracy improves as more data is fed to the machine learning models, and the accuracy for any given individual improves as he/she enters more personal health data into the app.

Blood Glucose Predictions and Automated Decision Support will launch for people with type 2 diabetes who are not on insulin within 90 days. For insulin users, these features are expected to launch soon thereafter.

"For every person using an insulin pump there are almost 500 who aren't, half of which aren't using insulin at all. The largest group with the biggest potential for shift in outcomes is the least supported by technology," said Dr. Dan Goldner, VP of Data Science Operations at One Drop. "The only way to get quality care and support to 500 million people is by developing inexpensive technology that gives each user exactly the support he or she needs, when it's needed. That's One Drop."



Population-level insights gathered from the machine learning models will also support One Drop's digitally-delivered coaching programs: One Drop | Experts, the first and only digitally-delivered diabetes education and coaching program recognized by the ADA, and One Drop | Revive, a new digitally-delivered diabetes prevention program expected to launch later this year (CDC recognition pending).

The One Drop digital therapeutics solution is uniquely positioned to improve outcomes for all. "Our mission at One Drop is to relentlessly improve and empower the lives of ALL people with diabetes through award winning consumer experiences, superior clinical efficacy, and automated decision support," said One Drop CEO, Jeff Dachis. "The medical system can't be there 24/7. But, One Drop can."

ABOUT ONE DROP



One Drop (Informed Data Systems, Inc.) is a digital health company harnessing the power of mobile computing and data science to transform the lives of everyone with diabetes worldwide.

The One Drop platform is evidence-based, clinically effective, and brings affordable, accessible diabetes care to everyone with diabetes and a smartphone. Learn more at http://www.onedrop.today/

