SHREVEPORT, La., April 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service celebrates the peace rose today with the release of the Peace Rose Forever stamp. The stamp, which features the beautiful garden rose that revolutionized hybrid tea roses, was dedicated at the Gardens of the American Rose Center.

"The U.S. Postal Service has a long tradition of showcasing flowers and floral artwork on stamps," said Postal Service Learning and Development Director Susan McKeen, who dedicated the stamp. "The Peace Rose Forever stamp serves as a sterling example of this tradition and so deserving of its own place on a U.S. postage stamp as one of the most popular roses of all time."

Joining McKeen to unveil the stamp were Patricia Shanley, president, American Rose Society; Sonia Meilland-Guibert, Research and Development, House of Meilland-Meilland International and granddaughter of Francis Meilland, who created the Peace Rose in 1945; Bob Martin, vice president, American Rose Society; Laura Seabaugh, executive director, American Rose Society; and Bradd Yoder, president, Star Roses and Plants.

The Peace Rose Forever stamp art features a detail of a photograph of the rose's blossom, its creamy yellow petals touched by pink at the edges. Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamp with an existing photograph by Richard C. Baer. Share news of the stamps using the hashtags #PeaceRoseStamp and #FlowerStamps.

Customers may purchase the Peace Rose Forever stamp at The Postal Store atusps.com/shop, by calling 800-STAMP-24 (800-782-6724) and at Post Office facilities nationwide. A variety of stamps and collectibles also are available at ebay.com/stamps.

Ordering First-Day-of-Issue Postmarks

Customers have 60 days to obtain first-day-of-issue postmarks by mail. They may purchase new stamps at local Post Office facilities, at The Postal Store usps.com/shop or by phone at 800-STAMP-24. They must affix the stamps to envelopes of their choice, address the envelopes to themselves or others and place them in envelopes addressed to:

FDOI – Peace Rose Stamp

USPS Stamp Fulfillment Services

8300 NE Underground Drive, Suite 300

Kansas City, MO 64144-9900

After applying the first-day-of-issue postmark, the Postal Service will return the envelopes through the mail. There is no charge for postmarks up to a quantity of 50. For more than 50, customers are charged 5 cents each. All orders must be postmarked by Aug. 21, 2018.

Ordering First-Day Covers

The Postal Service also offers first-day covers for new stamps and stationery items postmarked with the official first-day-of-issue cancellation. Each item has an individual catalog number and is offered in the USA Philatelic Publication and online at usps.com/shop. Customers may register to receive a free USA Philatelic Publication online at usps.com/philatelic.

Philatelic Products

Philatelic products for this stamp issue are as follows:

681810, Digital Color Postmark Keepsake, $11.95.

681816, First-Day Cover, $0.94.

681821, Digital Color Postmark, $1.65.

681830, Ceremony Program, $6.95.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For broadcast quality video and audio, photo stills and other media resources, visit the USPS Newsroom at about.usps.com/news/welcome.htm.

For reporters interested in speaking with a regional Postal Service public relations professional, please go to about.usps.com/news/media-contacts/usps-local-media-contacts.pdf. Follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/usps), Instagram (instagram.com/uspostalservice), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/usps), subscribe to our channel on YouTube (youtube.com/usps), like us on Facebook (facebook.com/usps) and view our Postal Posts blog (uspsblog.com). For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and usps.com/postalfacts.

National: Roy Betts

202-268-3207

roy.a.betts@usps.gov

Shreveport: Twana Barber

www.twana.a.barber@usps.gov

214-819-8740



usps.com/news

https://www.facebook.com/USPS

https://www.twitter.com/usps

http://www.pinterest.com/uspsstamps/

http://www.linkedin.com/company/usps

http://youtube.com/usps

http://instagram.com/uspostalservice

http://uspsblog.com/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-of-the-most-popular-roses-of-all-time-300634129.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service