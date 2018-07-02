Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
02.07.2018 18:44:00

OneChicago Announces Trading Volume for June 2018

CHICAGO, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OneChicago, LLC (ONE), a securities finance exchange, today announced its June 2018 volume of 596,352, a decrease of 77% year-over-year. OneChicago is a CFTC and SEC regulated exchange offering Single Stock Futures (SSF), a Delta One product, on approximately 1,800 equities, including ADRs and ETFs.

OneChicago is an equity finance exchange providing a marketplace for trading security futures and the related exchange for physical. OCX lists approximately 2,000 products, including ADRs, ETFs and OCX.NoDivRisk contracts. Contracts are cleared through the centralized counterparty, AAA-rated OCC, and are regulated by both the SEC and CFTC. Security futures, a Delta one product, are utilized for synthetic equity strategies including equity swaps, equity repos and stock loan/borrow transactions. (PRNewsFoto/OneChicago, LLC)

ABOUT ONECHICAGO

OneChicago (ONE) is the only US equity finance exchange for trading single stock futures, a Delta One product.  Regulated by the SEC and CFTC, ONE lists approximately 1,800 products, including ADRs, ETFs and NoDivRisk products, which include Weekly expirations. Contracts are cleared through the centralized counterparty, "AA+"-rated OCC. OneChicago NoDivRisk products are utilized for synthetic equity strategies including equity swaps, equity repos and stock loan/borrow transactions. The OneChicago expiring Weekly spread is economically equivalent to an equity repo or stock loan transaction. For more information, please visit our Website at: http://www.onechicago.com or contact us at 312-883-3440.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onechicago-announces-trading-volume-for-june-2018-300675431.html

SOURCE OneChicago, LLC

