Optronics Expands LED Light Bar Family, Adding New Lengths, Beam Intensities and High-Impact Packaging

TULSA, Okla., July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optronics International, a leading manufacturer and supplier of heavy-duty LED vehicle lighting, announced the introduction of five new LED Light Bars today, increasing the product line to eight. The new lamps include two 3-inch cubes, a 9-inch bar, a 30-inch bar with supplemental turn functions and a 52-inch bar with a whopping 20,000-lumen beam. With the exception of the 30-inch multifunction lamp, all other LED Light Bars in the family feature a combination spot/flood beam pattern.

As with Optronics' original LED Light Bars, the new lamps can be used for scene lighting and a vast array of auxiliary lighting applications. With a broad variety of sizes and outputs ranging from 1,800 to 20,000 lumens, there is sure to be an Optronics' LED Light Bar that fits almost any space and need.

"Originally introduced in 2017, our LED Light Bar product line had the industry's first lifetime warranty and an extremely competitive price point," Brett Johnson, president and CEO of Optronics International, said. "Now we have one of the broadest and most flexible lines as well, and we've retained our unique no-hassles warranty and low-price, high-value product positioning strategy."

All eight lamps in the family are designed for robust service duty in a variety of harsh environments. Each of the lamps carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, and each comes with Optronics' no-hassle, one-diode lifetime warranty, which includes a full lamp replacement if even one diode fails.

Like most other Optronics LED lighting, all LED Light Bars are designed with tough, impact-resistant polycarbonate lenses that reduce dust adhesion. Seven of the lamps feature die-cast aluminum housing and mounting brackets and come with stainless steel hardware, and the 30-inch lamp with its auxiliary turn function, includes an adjustable stainless steel sliding bracket.

Three of the new lamps are designed for both 12- and 24-volt electrical systems and the two 3-inch cubes work exclusively with 12-volt systems. Four lamps are hardwired with 16-inch leads and the 30-inch lamp comes with 24-inch leads.

In conjunction with the new LED Light Bar product launch, Optronics has also upgraded its product merchandising. Distributors will be impressed by stunning new retail packaging and displays that will make the entire LED Light Bar family hard to ignore.

"Optronics is an industry leader in the retail merchandising of vehicle lighting," Johnson said. "But this latest upgrade won't alter the price to our distributors."

To help meet lighting requirements in many states, new neoprene LED Light Bar covers will soon be available for the entire family of lamps. Optronics will also be offering a new wiring accessory switch kit that will add operational convenience.

With the exception of the 52-inch lamp, all new LED Light Bars are in stock and ready to ship now. Part numbers for the entire LED Light Bar family are as follows: The 3-inch LED Light Bar cube with recess flange part number is UCL24CFB. The post-mount 3-inch LED Light Bar cube part number is UCL24CB. The 9-inch LED Light Bar part number is UCL23CB. The 13-inch LED Light Bar part number is UCL21CB. The 22-inch LED Light Bar part number is UCL20CB. The 30-inch LED Light Bar part number is UCL32CDTB. The 33-inch LED Light Bar part number is UCL22CB. The 52-inch LED Light Bar part number is UCL25CB. All the lamps employ a solid-state, surface-mount device (SMD) design that protects their electronics against moisture, shock and vibration.

Optronics products are available in the U.S. and Canada through the company's extensive distribution network of more than 12,000 convenient distribution locations. Users can access individual Optronics distributor websites by simply clicking on their logo icons. For information on international sales and distribution of Optronics products, please contact Dorian Drake at +1 (914) 697-9800, or visit http://doriandrake.com.

To access high-resolution product images of the new LED Light Bar lamps, please visit:

http://www.optronicsinc.com/RESOURCES/ImageGalleries/UCL_Family.aspx

To download a digital brochure for Optronic's entire family of LED Light Bar lamps, please visit:

http://www.optronicsinc.com/portals/0/PDFs/LED_Light_Bar_flyer.pdf



About Optronics

As the fastest-growing vehicle lighting manufacturer in the U.S., Optronics International attributes its success to delivering better value, better options and better lighting to its customers. Founded in 1972, Optronics International is a premier worldwide manufacturer and supplier of branded industrial and commercial vehicular safety lighting products. The company specializes in interior and exterior LED and incandescent lighting for the marine, RV, trailer, HD and transit vehicle markets. The Optronics product catalog is among the most extensive in the industry. Optronics is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma and has an ISO/TS 16949:2009 certified manufacturing facility in Annan District, Tainan, Taiwan, with additional manufacturing capabilities in Muskogee, Oklahoma. The company has an ISO 9001:2008 certified distribution facility in Goshen, Indiana, as well as distribution through its location in Ontario, Canada. Learn more at http://www.optronicsinc.com.

SOURCE Octanevtm Inc