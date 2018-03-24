Oragenics Completes Enrollment for the Interim Analysis Cohort in Its Phase 2 Clinical Trial of AG013 for Oral Mucositis

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a leader in the development of
new antibiotics against infectious diseases and effective treatments for
oral mucositis, today announced that it has completed enrollment of the
interim analysis cohort of 20 patients in its Phase 2 clinical trial of
AG013 for the treatment of oral mucositis (OM).
"We are very excited to complete this enrollment milestone for our Phase
2 trial of AG013 for oral mucositis, one of the most common and
debilitating complications of chemo-radiation therapies. With no
approved convenient preventative treatment, oral mucositis represents a
serious unmet need for cancer patients receiving treatment on an
outpatient basis,” said Alan Joslyn, Oragenics’ President and Chief
Executive Officer. "After we complete this treatment phase and evaluate
the safety of the initial 20 patients enrolled in the trial, we intend
on expanding the trial in the United States and Europe to complete study
enrollment. We expect to report preliminary data on the initial 20
enrolled patients during the second quarter of 2018 with top-line
results of the trial expected in 2019.”
The purpose of the Phase II study (NCT03234465) is to evaluate the
efficacy, safety and tolerability of topically administered AG013
compared to placebo for reducing Oral Mucositis (OM) in patients
undergoing chemoradiation for the treatment of head and neck cancer, as
measured by the duration, time to development, and overall incidence of
OM (WHO scale used) during the active treatment phase, beginning from
the start of chemoradiation therapy (CRT) until 2 weeks following its
completion.
The Phase II trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, 2-arm,
multi-center trial in which subjects will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio
to receive either placebo or AG013. AG013 is a mouth rinse formulation
of Lactococcus lactis strain sAGX0085, deficient in the gene coding for
thymidylate synthase and producing human TFF1 (Trefoil Factor 1).
Approximately 200 subjects will be enrolled in the study. An initial
cohort of 10 patients that received AG013 is included in the 20 patients
enrolled to date.
Safety will be evaluated on the basis of treatment-emergent AEs (TEAEs),
vital signs, weight, physical examinations, clinical laboratory
assessments and the presence of AG013-sAGX0085 in whole blood.
Tolerability (taste, consistency and smell) will be collected from the
patient diary.
In a Phase 1B study the efficacy analysis suggested a 35% reduction in
percentage of days with UOM in AG013-subjects versus placebo. All
placebo subjects experienced 2 days of UOM, whereas 29% of AG013
subjects had UOM for 0 or 1 day. AG013 use resulted in fewer unscheduled
office and emergency room visits. No differences were noted in mouth and
throat soreness, opioid use, or gastrostomy tube placement.
In terms of safety and dosing, Oral live AG013 bacterial and hTFF1
levels in saliva and oral mucosa were equivalent among treatment groups.
The most frequently occurring adverse events were nausea, oral pain,
fatigue, diarrhea, and mucosal inflammation. Only 12% (3 of 25 adverse
events), mainly nausea, were attributed to the investigational medicinal
product: AG013 or placebo. Importantly, AG013 bacteria were not detected
in blood.
AG013 is an ActoBiotics® therapeutic candidate formulated as
a convenient oral rinsing solution and designed by our strategic
collaboration partner ActoBio Therapeutics, Inc., a wholly owned
subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) to deliver the
therapeutic molecule Trefoil Factor 1 to the mucosal tissues in the oral
cavity. Trefoil Factors are a class of peptides involved in the
protection of gastrointestinal tissues against mucosal damage and play
an important role in subsequent repair. AG013 received Fast Track
designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November
2016.
Under an Exclusive Channel Collaboration Agreement with ActoBio
Therapeutics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation ,
Oragenics has an exclusive worldwide license to develop and
commercialize AG013 to treat OM in cancer patients.
About Oragenics, Inc.
We are focused on becoming the world leader in novel antibiotics against
infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral
mucositis. Oragenics, Inc. has established two exclusive worldwide
channel collaborations with Intrexon Corporation, a synthetic biology
company. The collaborations allow Oragenics access to Intrexon's
proprietary technologies toward the goal of accelerating the development
of much needed new antibiotics that can work against resistant strains
of bacteria and the development of biotherapeutics for oral mucositis
and other diseases and conditions of the oral cavity, throat, and
esophagus.
For more information about Oragenics, www.oragenics.com
