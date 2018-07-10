SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Orchid Society presents two days of orchid heaven in Golden Gate Park. A fun filled event for the entire family. Come see thousands of beautiful and unusual orchids from around the world for sale and on display! The orchid family is one of the most diverse and widespread groups of blooming plants on our planet. They come in all kinds, colors, shapes, and fragrances. Some smell like chocolate, vanilla, honey, cinnamon, or roses, and can last for weeks or months. Please come and enjoy their beauty and fragrance! Many orchids are suitable for indoors or outdoors, and from warm to cool.

You will find orchids you can grow in your area, plus hard to find supplies and books. Expert growers at the show can advise you how to successfully grow the best orchids for your conditions and growing experience. There will also be orchid companion plants such as bromeliads, succulents, carnivorous plants, and other exotic plants for sale

Speakers on both days will lead you from A to Z on how to grow your favorite orchids and maybe inspire you to try some new varieties.

The Orchid Doctor will be on call to answer your questions.

Over 24 vendors and organizations participating from around the world.

A curated plant display featuring rare and unusual orchids.

Drawings for plants and prizes

Event Date:

Saturday & Sunday, July 21 - 22, 2018

Event Location:

San Francisco County Fair Building "Hall of Flowers," 1199 9th Ave at Lincoln Way, Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA 94122

Event Time:10 Am. - 5 pm.

Ticket prices:

$5.00, children 16 years and under FREE. Tickets are available at the door or online: http://www.sforchidsinthepark.org/tickets/

Event website:

www.sforchidsinthepark.org

Contact: info@orchidsanfrancisco.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orchids-in-the-park-300678116.html

SOURCE The San Francisco Orchid Society