Oriental Yuhong achieves operating income of $0.85 billion in the first half of 2018

BEIJING, July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 9, 2018, Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd (stock code 002271) announced its 2018 semi-annual performance report. According to the report, The company achieved operating income of $0.85 billion in the first half of 2018, an increase of 30.21% over the same period of the previous year. Operating profit was $0.11 billion, an increase of 27.12% over the same period of the previous year. Performance is relatively strong overall.

The reason for the increase of Oriental Yuhong in operating income is that the brand influence of the company continues to increase, the sales volume of products has increased year-on-year, the scale of material sales business and construction service business has increased, and the sales revenue and construction income of major products continue to increase, the gross profit gradually increased, and the company's operating scale expanded.

In the first half of 2018, Oriental Yuhong adhered to the development theme of "building up the basics and speeding up" and marching all the way. The company's goal has been continuouslyimproving the level of scientific and technological research and development, expanding the international vision, and maintaining the core competitiveness of enterprises. The senior managers of Oriental Yuhong firmly believe that with the steady increase of income and operational efficiency of Oriental Yuhong, the second half of 2018 will continue to maintain good momentum, and the future performance is worth looking forward to.

In terms of financial status, the company is holding a good position. As of June 30, 2018, the company's total assets were $2.4 billion dollars. There is an increase of 19.56% compared to the beginning of the report, achieving the company's semi-annual profit.

About Oriental Yuhong

In 1995, Oriental Yuhong entered the building waterproofing industry. For more than 20 years, the company has provided high-quality and complete waterproof system solutions for major infrastructure construction, industrial construction and civil and commercial buildings, and has become the largest waterproof system service provider in Asia. Last year, the operating income of Oriental Yuhong reached $1.55 billion.

