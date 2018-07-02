Outreach Named One Of Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies To Work For

SEATTLE, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the leading customer engagement platform, today announced it has been selected as one of Seattle Business magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For in the large business category of 150 or more employees. Applicants were scored based on in-depth, direct-to-employee surveys. This is the second consecutive year that Outreach has been ranked among Washington companies as one of the highest in employee satisfaction.

"When we set out to solve the broken sales cycle in 2014, our goal was to build an entire playbook for team success, and it was important to us that we applied those same principles in our workplace," said Manny Medina, CEO and co-founder of Outreach. "We believe in the power of people to drive innovation -- we invest in them and find strength through diversity and inclusion. This honor is a testament to Outreach's resilient company culture, and we'll continue to make that a priority and have each other's back throughout our rapid growth."

Founded in 2014, Outreach has explosively grown from an intimate team of six to more than 250 hungry craftspeople today. At its core, it's a company dedicated to sales innovation and unwavering values. With over 310,000 users across 2400 companies and $125 million in funding, its success is built on the strong culture it fosters. This includes taking care of its team with benefits such as progressive parental leave, full medical benefits, 401k and unlimited vacation.

Seattle Business magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For awards program salutes Washington-based companies that set the standard for executive leadership, benefits, rewards & recognition, corporate culture, training and more. Businesses on the list are chosen from the anonymous responses to direct employee surveys developed from 25+ years of market research.

The honorees were celebrated at an awards dinner on June 28, 2018 at the Washington State Convention and will be featured in the July 2018 edition of Seattle Business magazine.

