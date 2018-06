PRESS RELEASE

15 June 2018





PANDORA INAUGURATES NEW LEED Gold CERTIFIED CRAFTING FACILITY



Today, PANDORA officially inaugurates its new crafting facility, Triple A, in Bangkok.

The facility sets new standards in the global jewellery industry in terms of craft, scale, speed and environmental impact. It is a central part of PANDORA’s strategy to invest in more agile production capabilities and its ambition to bring innovation to affordable jewellery.

"We are very proud to celebrate the official opening of our new crafting facility. PANDORA wants to meet consumers’ demand for beautiful jewellery at affordable prices made in an environmentally-friendly way, and Triple A is an important milestone for us in this regard. The investment also underlines our long-term and strong partnership with Thailand and the Thai people,” says Thomas Touborg, SVP Group Operations.

The Triple A facility brings several innovations to the crafting of jewellery. It incorporates flow lines where artificial intelligence vehicles transport product parts between work stations manned by up to 5,000 craftspeople. Craftspeople with different skills are seated together to secure a smooth process flow and improve productivity and quality. This will allow the facility to produce more than 1.5 million pieces of jewellery per week and shorten production lead time from 5-8 weeks down to a maximum of 4 weeks.

The new crafting facility has achieved LEED Gold certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and meets the highest sustainability standards. Wastewater is recycled to save up to 60 percent on water consumption. Energy-saving exhaust systems are implemented. A rooftop garden reduces overall energy consumption and allows employees to relax outdoors.

Triple A is an expansion built next to PANDORA’s existing crafting facility in Gemopolis on the outskirts of Bangkok. The Gemopolis facility first opened in 2005 and today employs close to 10,000 people.

TRIPLE A FACTS:

Installed with the most advanced technology for jewellery production

Has achieved LEED Gold certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), scoring 10 out of 10 in the category Water Efficiency and 6 out of 6 in the category Innovation Design

Consists of four production floors with approximately 20,000 square meters of space

Capable of accommodating up to 5,000 craftspeople and 46 flowlines

It is named Triple A as the giant facility was built where there were previously three buildings - A9, A10 and A11.

ABOUT PANDORA

PANDORA designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. PANDORA jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through more than 7,700 points of sale, including more than 2,400 concept stores.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, PANDORA employs more than 25,300 people worldwide of whom around 13,000 are located in Thailand, where the Company manufactures its jewellery. PANDORA is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark. In 2017, PANDORA’s total revenue was DKK 22.8 billion (approximately EUR 3.1 billion).

