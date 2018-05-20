PRF: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for 1st quarter of 2018 and 15 months of 2017/2018

Overview of the economic activities

Management commentary

PRFoods Q1 performance reflects improved business environment and continued efficiencies achieved through acquisitions in 2017. Q1 and 15 months results show positive trend which management believes to continue well into end of current financial year. Outlook for H1 2018 remains also positive.

PRFoods Q1 revenues were 22.7 million euros, increase of 115.3% year-on-year. EBITDA from operations 0.7 million euros and EBITDA 0.6 million euros, improvement respectively of 341.5% and 203.0% on yearly basis.

2017/2018 financial year was extended until 30.06.2018, to reflect financial year of acquired businesses, PRFoods 15 months figures were as follows: revenues 132.5 million euros, EBITDA from operations 7.6 million euros, EBITDA 5.6 million euros and net profit 1.7 million euros.

These numbers are in line with management expectations and prove that the strategy undertaken and executed by PRFoods is right.

First time since 2016 our Q1 EBITDA from operations is also positive, improving by 1.0 million euros compared to Q1 2017.

All our core markets performed well and we hope to increase in near future our exports to existing export markets. Similarly, all product and client groups all posted positive growth.

Fish farming Q1 biomass revaluation effect was similar to Q1 2017, despite the fact that rainbow trout prices had fallen by 17.9% on year-on-year. Salmon prices actually increased by 16.6% compared to last year. Salmon had an uptick end of Q1 due to colder winters and lower stock from other regions. Overall due to significant growth in fish consumption globally, we do not expect salmon or rainbow trout prices to fall. Compared to end of 2016 and Q1 2017 abnormal price fluctuations, we believe we are entering less volatile period at least in mid-term. PRFoods is looking to increase it is current fish farming capacity and is actively looking for new sites around Baltic Sea and Scotland.

At the end of Q1 biomass value was 4.6 million euros compared to 6.5 million euros year ago, while in tons decrease has been 7.7%, revaluation effect was -24.5%.

Cost efficiency of the business as percentage of sales has decreased across the board, with slight increase in staff costs. Employment costs increase was planned and in future we look more at automation and efficiencies as we are quite competitive in labour market and can attract best employees.

The average number of employees in Q1 2018 was 362.

Capital structure of PRFoods is optimal at the moment, net debt is 16.7 million euros and equity is 24.5 million euros, equity level is 37.8%.

Debt to EBITDA has decreased to 2.7, in long term PRFoods would like to keep debt to EBITDA at 3-3.5 level.

PRFoods share continue to be one of the best performing shares on year on year comparison, outperforming both OMX Tallinn and Baltic Benchmark indexes significantly (respectively 13.1%, 19.7%) having annualized return of 93.4%.

Management of PRFoods maintains positive outlook for the remaining 2017/2018 financial year. We are restructuring our sales in Finland after departure of one of Trio’s main customers, but we are positive that we replace these sales directly to the same end consumers at higher margins.

Main risks related to volatility of fish prices, Brexit, weak sterling remain, but management is taking active measures to counteract these risks.

We thank our employees for doing an excellent job, our customers for buying our products and our shareholders for their continued support.

Quarterly presentation will be published on our website within 2 weeks.

The 1st quarter of 2018 compared to the 1st quarter of 2017

Unaudited consolidated revenue 22.74 million euros, increase +12.18 million euros, i.e. +115.3%.

Gross margin 10.7%, increase +5.8 percentage points, i.e. +115.5%.

Negative impact from revaluation of biological assets -0.12 million euros (Q1 2017: negative effect -0.27 million euros).

EBITDA from operations +0.70 million euros, increase +0.99 million euros.

EBITDA +0.58 million euros, increase +1.14 million euros.

The operating profit +0.12 million euros, increase +1.00 million euros.

Net loss -0.30 million euros, decrease -0.54 million.

The 15 months of 2017/2018 compared to the 12 months of 2016

Unaudited consolidated revenue 96.35 million euros, increase +48.92 million euros, i.e. +103.1%.

Gross margin 13.5%, increase +5.0 percentage points.

Negative impact from revaluation of biological assets -1.62 million euros (12 months 2016: positive impact of +2.26 million euros).

Effect of one-offs to the result -0.31 million euros (12 month 2016: negative influence -0.40 million euros).

EBITDA from operations +6.02 million euros, increase +5.26 million euros.

EBITDA +4.08 million euros, increase +1.47 million euros.

The operating profit +2.13 million euros, increase +0.75 million euros.

Net profit +1.12 million euros, increase +0.40 million euros.

KEY RATIOS

Income Statement, EUR mln Q1 2018 Q1 2017 15m 2017 12m 2017 12m 2016 Sales 22.7 10.6 96.4 73.6 47.4 Gross profit 2.4 0.5 13.0 10.6 4.0 EBITDA from operations 0.7 -0.3 6.0 5.4 0.8 EBITDA 0.6 -0.6 4.1 3.6 2.6 EBIT 0.1 -0.9 2.1 2.0 1.4 EBT -0.3 -0.9 0.9 1.2 1.1 Net profit (-loss) -0.3 -0.8 1.1 1.4 0.7 Gross margin 10.7% 5.0% 13.5% 14.4% 8.5% Operational EBITDA margin 3.1% -2.7% 6.2% 7.3% 1.6% EBITDA margin 2.5% -5.3% 4.2% 4.8% 5.5% EBIT margin 0.5% -8.3% 2.2% 2.7% 2.9% EBT margin -1.2% -8.5% 1.0% 1.6% 2.4% Net margin -1.3% -7.9% 1.2% 1.9% 1.5% Operating expense ratio 10.3% 11.2% 10.0% 9.9% 10.1%





Balance Sheet, EUR mln 31.03.2018 31.03.2017 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 Net debt 16.7 1.6 16.6 0.3 Equity 24.5 22.8 24.8 23.8 Working capital 4.6 11.5 5.3 12.4 Assets 64.8 33.3 67.0 35.1 Liquidity ratio 1.2 2.4 1.2 2.4 Equity ratio 37.8% 68.5% 37.1% 67.9% Gearing ratio 40.6% 6.4% 40.0% 1.2% Net debt-to-EBITDA 2.7 6.4 3.1 0.4 ROE 8.3% 1.5% 5.8% 3.0% ROA 4.0% 1.1% 2.8% 2.2%

Consolidated statement of financial position

EUR '000 31.03.2018 31.03.2017 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 7,128 3,570 6,491 4,374 Receivables and prepayments 5,773 2,557 8,982 4,056 Inventories 13,495 7,225 11,747 5,393 Biological assets 4,560 6,543 5,566 7,584 Total current assets 30,956 19,895 32,786 21,407 Deferred income tax 214 228 222 230 Long-term financial investments 102 102 102 103 Tangible fixed assets 11,129 7,112 11,425 7,285 Intangible assets 22,425 6,007 22,450 6,031 Total non-current assets 33,870 13,449 34,199 13,649 TOTAL ASSETS 64,826 33,344 66,985 35,056 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Loans and borrowings 11,615 4,271 10,105 3,716 Payables 14,521 3,950 17,115 5,131 Government grants 265 176 306 162 Total current liabilities 26,401 8,397 27,526 9,009 Loans and borrowings 12,229 862 12,957 940 Deferred tax liabilities 503 685 523 747 Government grants 1,216 564 1,144 551 Total non-current liabilities 13,948 2,111 14,624 2,238 TOTAL LIABILITIES 40,349 10,508 42,150 11,247 Share capital 7,737 7,737 7,737 7,737 Share premium 14,007 14,007 14,007 14,007 Treasury shares -390 -390 -390 -256 Statutory capital reserve 48 12 48 12 Currency translation reserve 112 428 173 428 Retained profit (-loss) 2,875 1,042 3,185 1,881 Equity attributable to parent 24,389 22,836 24,760 23,809 Non-controlling interest 88 0 75 0 TOTAL EQUITY 24,477 22,836 24,835 23,809 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 64,826 33,344 66,985 35,056

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

EUR '000 Q1 2018 Q1 2017 15m 2017 12m 2017 12m 2016 Sales 22,740 10,562 96,350 73,610 47,429 Cost of goods sold -20,299 -10,036 -83,333 -63,034 -43,410 Gross profit 2,441 526 13,017 10,576 4,019 Operating expenses -2,351 -1,179 -9,657 -7,306 -4,785 Selling and distribution expenses -1,659 -837 -6,809 -5,150 -3,346 Administrative expenses -692 -342 -2,848 -2,156 -1,439 Other income/expenses 152 50 392 240 -118 Fair value adjustment on biological assets -118 -270 -1,623 -1,505 2,263 Operating profit (-loss) 124 -873 2,129 2,005 1,379 Financial income 2 6 6 4 2 Financial expenses -391 -34 -1,193 -802 -240 Profit (-loss) before tax -265 -901 942 1,207 1,141 Income tax -32 62 176 208 -426 Net profit (-loss) for the period -297 -839 1,118 1,415 715 Net profit (-loss) attributable to: Owners of the company -310 -839 1,030 1,340 715 Non-controlling interests 13 0 88 75 0 Total net profit (-loss) -297 -839 1,118 1,415 715 Other comprehensive income (-loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences -61 0 -316 -255 -43 Total comprehensive income (-expense) -358 -839 802 1,160 672 Total comprehensive income (-expense) attributable to: Owners of the Company -371 -839 714 1,085 672 Non-controlling interests 13 0 88 75 0 Total comprehensive income (-expense) for the period -358 -839 802 1,160 672 Profit (-loss) per share (EUR) -0.01 -0.02 0.02 0.03 0.02 Diluted profit (-loss) per share (EUR) -0.01 -0.02 0.02 0.03 0.02

