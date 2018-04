PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce, will release its financial results for the first quarter 2018 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

Pros Holdings will host a conference call on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 4:45 p.m. EDT to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-877-407-9039 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8470. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s web site at www.pros.com.

Following the call, an archived webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s web site at www.pros.com. A telephone replay will be available until Thursday, May 10, 2018, at 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 using the pass code 13677017.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce by helping companies create personalized and frictionless buying experiences for their customers. Fueled by dynamic pricing science and machine learning, PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions. To learn more, visit pros.com.

