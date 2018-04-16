PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce, today announced bestselling author and business educator Jim Collins will take center stage as the headliner for the company’s Outperform 2018 global customer conference. The event, scheduled May 15-17, will be held in Houston at the Marriott Marquis Hotel.

Jim is a foremost authority, student and teacher of enduring great companies and how they grow. He will share his knowledge and insights on how leaders attain superior performance and how good companies can become great companies.

Jim has authored or co-authored six books that have sold in total more than ten million copies worldwide: Built to Last (with Jerry Porras) on the Business Week bestseller list for more than six years; the international bestseller Good to Great, translated into 35 languages; and How the Mighty Fall, a New York Times bestseller that examines how great companies can self-destruct.

"The digital era is driving dramatic transformations in how companies do business, which requires unprecedented speed and fluidity across every platform and channel to remain competitive,” said PROS Chief Marketing Officer Celia Fleischaker. "In the midst of these sea changes, there’s no better authority on how to drive lasting change than Jim Collins, who has helped businesses and nonprofit organizations succeed as they navigate challenging markets and changing buyer expectations. His insatiable curiosity and insights promise to offer our guests an inspiring conversation about how to prepare themselves and their companies for the future.”

PROS expects Outperform 2018 to be its largest-ever event with participants from 40 countries across the globe.

The annual Outperform conference attracts industry innovators and thought leaders from around the world. From pricing and selling to offer optimization, companies across the manufacturing, distribution, services and travel industries will share how they are better serving their customers, selling smarter across all of their channels and outperforming in their markets.

About Jim Collins

Jim Collins is a student and teacher of what makes great companies tick, and a Socratic advisor to leaders in the business and social sectors. Having invested more than a quarter century in rigorous research, he has authored or coauthored six books that have sold in total more than 10 million copies worldwide. They include Good to Great, the #1 bestseller, which examines why some companies make the lead to superior results, along with its companion work Good to Great and the Social Sectors; the enduring classic Built to Last, which explores how some leaders build companies that remain visionary for generations; How the Mighty Fall, which delves into how once-great companies can self-destruct; and Great by Choice, which is about thriving in chaos – why some do, and others don’t.

Driven by a relentless curiosity, Jim began his research and teaching career on the faculty at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he received the Distinguished Teaching Award in 1992. In 1995, he founded a management laboratory in Boulder, Colorado, where he conducts research and engages with CEOs and senior-leadership teams.

In addition to his work in the business sector, Jim has a passion for learning and teaching in the social sectors, including education, healthcare, government, faith-based organizations, social ventures, and cause-driven nonprofits. In 2012 and 2013, he had the honor to serve a two-year appointment as the Class of 1951 Chair for the Study of Leadership at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Jim holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematical sciences and an MBA from Stanford University, and honorary doctoral degrees from the University of Colorado and the Peter F. Drucker Graduate School of Management at Claremont Graduate University. In 2017, Forbes selected Jim as one of the 100 Greatest Living Business Minds.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce by helping companies create personalized and frictionless buying experiences for their customers. Fueled by dynamic pricing science and machine learning, PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions. To learn more, visit pros.com.

