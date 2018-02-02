PT. Quick Serve Indonesia Joins Texas Chicken® To Expand Chicken Brand's Asia Pacific Presence

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. Quick Serve Indonesia is one of the newest franchisees to join globally popular quick-service chicken chain Texas Chicken®. The franchisee, which is the sister company to PT. Lumbung Reksa Arta, recently opened the newest Texas Chicken in Surabaya, East Java. The restaurant is located in the Tunjungan Plaza (Jalan Raya Kertajaya Indah Blok H 101-102). Indonesia currently boasts the most number of Texas Chicken locations in the Asian market.

"Indonesians love fried chicken. I previously favored another brand in my hometown, but once I tried the Texas Chicken products, I was sold and knew that we needed to be a part of this brand," said Julius Evan Kristianto, Managing Director for PT. Quick Serve Indonesia. "I believe in the product and I believe in the brand. The Surabaya location is situated in a culinary hub for our region, which provides the brand an opportunity to continue to solidify its fan base in Indonesia."

PT. Quick Serve Indonesia sees tremendous growth opportunities for the brand and is planning to quickly expand the brand footprint substantially in Indonesia on top of the 60 existing units in the country. This will add to a growing Texas Chicken presence across Asia and other global markets.

The Surabaya restaurant will feature the new expanded menu, which includes the original and spicy fried chicken, world famous Honey-Butter biscuit, tenders, shortcake, variety of wraps & burgers, and selection of chicken & rice menu with Asian flavor sauce.

The restaurant will also showcase the Texas Chicken STAR Initiative Design package. The design offers a modern twist on the brand's signature look, while evoking positive feelings and experiences for guests.

The location will be open from 10:00 to 23:00 (10 a.m. to 11 p.m.) and has a seating capacity of 135 people.

"PT. Quick Serve Indonesia and PT. Lumbung Reksa Arta specialize in the food space and have proven themselves to be successful within their region," said Tony Moralejo, Executive Vice President of International Business for Texas Chicken. "In addition to their growth mindset, their enthusiasm for the brand is something that makes them an ideal partner. The next few years will be incredibly exciting in the Indonesian market, as we're able to bring our quality fried chicken and other homestyle menu items to the residents and visitors of the area."

Texas Chicken has a presence in other Asian Pacific countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos.

About Texas Chicken® / Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, TenderStrips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,650 locations in 27 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Texas Chicken franchising opportunities, visit http://www.churchs.com/franchise_get-started.php . For more information about Church's Chicken visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

About PT. QUICK SERVE INDONESIA

Established in 2017, PT. Quick Serve Indonesia is a sister company of PT. Lumbung Reksa Arta, one of Indonesia's most well-known companies specializing in the Food & Beverage space since 2014. Last year PT. Quick Serve Indonesia officially became the newest Texas Chicken franchisee in Indonesia, and they will be operating primarily in the Java & Bali regions. Based in Surabaya, PT. Quick Serve Indonesia currently employs approximately 50 people and expects to hire many more as they open more restaurants.

