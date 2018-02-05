ATX 3 500 -1,1%  Dow 25 521 -2,5%  Nasdaq 6 760 -2,1%  Euro 1,2442 -0,1% 
Palatin Technologie Aktie [WKN DE: 915470 / ISIN: US6960773041]

05.02.2018 13:45:08

Palatin Technologies Announces First Dosing In Phase 1 Study Of PL-8177


(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) announced that the first healthy subjects have been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical study of PL-8177. PL-8177 is a selective melanocortin receptor 1 agonist peptide, the company's lead clinical development candidate for ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory bowel diseases.

The Phase 1 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single and multiple ascending dose study intended to evaluate the safety and tolerability of PL-8177 administered via subcutaneous injection. The study is designed to enroll up to 52 healthy volunteers. Top line data is currently expected in the third quarter of 2018.

