Palatin Technologies Announces First Dosing In Phase 1 Study Of PL-8177

(RTTNews) - Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) announced that the first healthy subjects have been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical study of PL-8177. PL-8177 is a selective melanocortin receptor 1 agonist peptide, the company's lead clinical development candidate for ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory bowel diseases.

The Phase 1 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single and multiple ascending dose study intended to evaluate the safety and tolerability of PL-8177 administered via subcutaneous injection. The study is designed to enroll up to 52 healthy volunteers. Top line data is currently expected in the third quarter of 2018.