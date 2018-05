Panevezio statybos trestas AB Is Going to Build Kaunas Waste to Energy Power Plant in Kaunas

Panevezio statybos trestas AB, being successful at the international tender for public procurement of civil construction works, and a joint venture of state owned Lietuvos energija UAB and Fortum Heat Lietuva UAB, Kauno kogeneracine jegaine UAB, has signed the contract for construction of Kaunas Waste to Energy Power Plant in Kaunas.

Based on the contract, Panevezio statybos trestas AB undertakes to build more than 15 objects and facilities (main and auxiliary buildings of the power plant, utility networks and communications, internal roads, etc.). The value of services to be provided according to the signed contract amounts to 33.6 mln. Eur. The works will be in the nearest future and completed in autumn of 2020.

