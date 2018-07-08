Paragon 28® announces launch of non-sterile instrumentation to aid surgeons in collection of autogenous bone - Bone Graft Harvesting System

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception, Paragon 28 has obsessed over every aspect of foot and ankle surgery. Committed to creating tailored solutions to improve surgical outcomes, Paragon 28 has launched innovative products and instrumentation that help to streamline procedures, allow surgeons flexibility in technique and approach, and facilitate reproducible results benefitting both the surgeon and patient.

Today, Paragon 28 continues to honor a tradition of comprehensive and innovative solutions with the launch and release of the Bone Graft Harvesting System.

The Bone Graft Harvesting System was created to offer a means to effectively harvest autogenous bone with a straightforward technique, no matter the harvest site chosen.

Common issues that can arise while obtaining autogenous bone includes removal of graft from the harvester, difficulty controlling the amount of bone harvested, and inconsistency of the morselized bone. The Paragon 28® Bone Graft Harvester addresses these concerns by offering three convenient sizes (6 mm, 8 mm, 10 mm) to provide options when choosing the harvest site. The morselizing tip on the harvester allows for control of consistency based on the speed of the drill, while depth markings assist the surgeon with controlling the harvest volume and penetration depth. A 2.3 mm K-wire is also available in this system for use if a pilot hole is desired.

The Bone Graft Harvesting kit disposable trephine and reusable door assemblies are made from medical grades of Stainless Steel. The Bone Graft Harvesting System is delivered in a non-sterile configuration and fits into the Paragon 28® Gorilla® R3CON Plating system. The system is self-contained for a case and can be used in combination with other Paragon 28 systems or in isolation.

About Paragon 28, Inc.

Paragon 28, Inc. was established in 2010 to address the unmet and under-served needs of the foot and ankle community. From the onset, Paragon 28 has made it our goal to re-invent the space of foot and ankle surgery. We believe that through research and innovation we can create new and improved solutions to the challenges faced by foot and ankle specialists.

