Parkway Parade to drive mobile payments with FavePay

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular suburban shopping mall Parkway Parade, today announced an exclusive partnership with Southeast Asia's leading loyalty and rewards platform, Fave. The partnership will see Parkway Parade adopt Fave's mobile payments platform, FavePay, across the entire mall.

Over 50 leading brands within Parkway Parade have already agreed to accept FavePay including Miniso, Yoshinoya, Levi's, Swensen's, PUTIEN, Best Denki, and GNC. More participating brands are expected to be announced soon.

As part of Parkway Parade's Great Singapore Sale campaign, all participating brands will provide an exclusive 6% cashback to merchants within the mall. This cashback will be granted immediately via the Fave app and can be redeemed at the next transaction. Hence, shoppers can now enjoy great discounts from all their favourite brands and enjoy cashback credit.

"This is a significant milestone for us. FavePay is only less than a year old and to already have the opportunity to work with Parkway Parade is a testimony to how quickly our service is catching on with Singaporean consumers," said Ng Aik-Phong, Managing Director for Fave.

Ng added that "This is the first time that we are empowering a shopping mall with cashback credits earned at any other store accepting FavePay. This will increase loyalty to Parkway Parade and enable cross-selling across merchants and brands."

With many retailers across Singapore now facing a slump in what is normally a busy period, this innovative partnership is set to combine the best of both the online and offline world to drive sales further.

According to Ms. Joey Teng, General Manager of Parkway Parade, "The collaboration with FavePay, not only enables our shoppers to enjoy a smooth payment process but also helps them to easily earn rewards, giving them all the more reason to return to one of Singapore's leading shopping destinations."

About Fave

Fave, the leading loyalty and rewards platform in Southeast Asia, offers rewards across multiple categories including food & beverage, beauty & wellness, services, activities, leisure and travel.

Fave has connected millions of customers to thousands of offline businesses in key Southeast Asian market centres. Their mission is to help offline and retail businesses across South East Asia success through customer acquisition and increase revenue through mobile commerce. For consumers, Fave is driven to to provide everyday rewards at their favourite places.

Website:myfave.com

App download (App Store / Google Play Store):myfave.com/app

About Parkway Parade

At Parkway Parade, our vision is to be the preferred shopping destination that delivers meaningful and refreshing experiences for shoppers, fulfilling both their functional needs and emotional aspirations. We strive to continually create significant value and brand equity for our stakeholders through strategic tenant-mix, shopper-centric activities and seamless experiences for our discerning shoppers.

Parkway Parade offers a relevant range of choices for the families, desiring convenience and meaningful retreat in a refreshing environment.

Parkway Parade is located 8 kilometres to the East of Singapore's CBD just off the Marine Parade exit on the ECP, Parkway Parade is one of Singapore's first major and biggest suburban malls. It comprises 6 levels of retail outlets (including basement) with over 280 retailers, 1 level of Medical Centre, a 17 storey office tower atop the retail podium and a car park with 1201 parking bays.

For more information about Parkway Parade, please visit their website on www.parkwayparade.com.sg.

Stay connected with Parkway Parade news and updates

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ParkwayParade/

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ParkwayParadeSG/

About Lendlease

Parkway Parade is a mall managed by Lendlease. Lendlease is a leading international property and infrastructure group. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and with over 16,500 employees worldwide, Lendlease's capabilities span the entire property spectrum - development; investment management; project management & construction and asset & property management. Our expertise covers multiple sectors including commercial, life sciences, retail, hospitality, education and industrial.

We create innovative and sustainable property solutions, forging partnerships and delivering maximum benefits to clients, investors and communities. Sustainability has always been an integral part of our culture and through design and investment in new technologies; we are delivering the next generation of sustainable property solutions. Safety is our number one priority and Lendlease is committed to operating Incident & Injury Free wherever we have a presence.

For more information about Lendlease, please visit our website www.lendlease.com.

