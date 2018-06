Partner Communications Announces Filing of a Shelf Prospectus in Israel

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced that it has published a shelf prospectus after having received the Israeli Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange approvals. The shelf prospectus allows the Company the flexibility to offer from time to time until June 2020 (or if extended by the ISA, subject to certain conditions, until June 2021) debentures, ordinary shares and other securities of the Company in Israel. Any offering of these securities in the future will be made pursuant to a supplemental shelf offering report which will describe the terms of the securities being offered and the specific details of the offering.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”), or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any offering of securities pursuant to the shelf prospectus and any supplemental shelf offering report will be made only in Israel to residents of Israel, will not be registered under the Securities Act and will not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate", "believe”, "anticipate”, "expect”, "intend”, "seek”, "will”, "plan”, "could”, "may”, "project”, "goal”, "target” and similar expressions often identify forward-looking statements but are not the only way we identify these statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, any other statements regarding other future events or our future prospects, are forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current knowledge and our present beliefs and projections regarding possible future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Partner, and possible regulatory and legal developments. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur, and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated. For further information regarding the above-mentioned risks, uncertainties and conjectures and other risks we face, please see "Item 3. Key Information - 3D. Risk Factors," "Item 4. Information on the Company," "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects," "Item 8. Financial Information - 8A.Consolidated Financial Statements and Other Financial Information - 8A.1 Legal and Administrative Proceedings" and "Item 11. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, and the Company’s other reports on Form 6-K, which were submitted to the United States Securities Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

