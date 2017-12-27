Partner Communications Announces a Deffered Private Debentures Placement in Israel with a Closing Date of December 2019

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company")
(NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR),
a leading Israeli communications operator, announces today that the
Company entered into an agreement with certain Israeli institutional
investors, according to which the Company irrevocably undertook to issue
to the institutional investors, and the institutional investors
irrevocably undertook to purchase from the Company, in the framework of
a private placement, an aggregate
of NIS 126.75 million, par
value, of additional Series F debentures on December 1, 2019 (the "Additional
Debentures” and the "Agreed Date”, respectively). The
Company's existing Series F debentures are listed on the Tel Aviv Stock
Exchange ("TASE”).
The price was set at NIS 1.013 for each Series F debenture (which bear a
stated interest rate of 2.16% per annum) of NIS 1 par value, or a total
consideration of approximately NIS 128 million, reflecting an effective
yield of 2.02% per annum. In addition, the Company will pay the
institutional investors an early commitment fee. In case the debentures'
rating on the Agreed Date shall be il/(A-) or below, a discount of
approximately 1% on the price of the debenture will be given.
Should the Additional Debentures be issued at the full price (i.e. NIS
1.013 for each Series F debenture) then the price of each NIS 1 par
value, less the accrued interest, will be approximately NIS 1.00359.
Should the Additional Debentures be issued at a price reflecting
approximately 1% discount (following a rating reduction event), then the
price of each NIS 1 par value, less the accrued interest, will be
approximately NIS 0.99359.
The agreement terms include a commitment by the Company to not issue any
further Series F debentures for a period of six months from the date of
the agreement.
The closing of the issuance will be subject, among others, to the
satisfaction of the following conditions by shortly before the Agreed
Date: the receipt of the TASE's approval for the listing of the
Additional Debentures to be purchased, satisfaction of the conditions
set out in section 2.42 of the Deed of Trust of the Series F debentures
for the expansion of Series F (including no event of default of the
Series F debenture conditions, obtaining the written approval of the
rating company that the rating of the Series F debentures after
expansion of the series, is not lower than the rating of the Series F
debentures prior to the expansion of the series, and that the Company
meets the financial covenants applicable to the Series F debentures in
accordance with its most recent financial results published prior to the
Additional Debentures issuance and that as a result of the Additional
Debentures issuance the said financial covenants will not be breached).
Under the assumption that no rating reduction event occurs, the
Additional Debentures will be issued at a premium. In accordance with
the "Green Track" arrangement approval that the Company received from
the Israel Tax Authority, and under the assumption that no further
Series F debentures will be issued until the Agreed Date (apart from the
placement that is due to occur on December 4, 2018), the uniform
weighted discount rate for all the Series F debentures will be 0.09093%1.
The offering described in this press release was made only in Israel
and only to residents of Israel in a transaction exempt from, or not
subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of
1933 (the "Securities Act”). The said debentures have not been,
and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and
will not be offered or sold in the United States. This press release
shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to
buy any securities.
For additional details regarding the Company's existing debentures, see
the Company's press release and immediate report (on Form 6-K) dated
July 20, 2017 at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891317002098/zk1720277.htm
or http://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1111245
and on September 13, 2017, at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891317002657/zk1720541.htm
or http://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1121707
and on September 18, 2017, at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891317002681/zk1720554.htm
or on September 17, 2017 at: http://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1122396
and on November 21, 2017, at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891317003213/zk1720820.htm
or http://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1131801
and on December 12, 2017, at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891317003368/zk1720891.htm
or http://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1136013
and on December 13, 2017, at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891317003379/zk1720897.htm
or http://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1136276/2/0
and also the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended
December 31, 2016 – "Item 5B. Liquidity and Capital Resources".
Forward-Looking Statements
This
press release includes forward-looking statements, as that term is
defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the U.S.
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor
provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Words such as "will”, "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend",
"strive", "seek", "plan", "could", "may", "foresee", "target",
"objective" and similar expressions typically convey forward-looking
statements, but these words are not the only words that convey such
statements.
All statements other than statements of historical
fact included in this press release, including statements relating to
the closing of the deferred private placement of debentures, and any
other statements regarding other future events or our future prospects,
are forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking
statements on our current knowledge and our present beliefs and
projections regarding possible future events. These forward-looking
statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about
Partner, and possible regulatory and legal developments. In light of
these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events
discussed in this press release might not occur, and actual results may
differ materially from the results anticipated. We undertake no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Partner Communications
Partner
Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli
provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony,
internet and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the
NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
For more information
about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/
1 The uniform weighted discount rate according to a formula
that weighs the discount rate for the existing debentures, with the
discount rate for the debentures that will be issued on December 4,
2018, and with the discount rate for the Additional Debentures. Should a
rating reduction event occur, as stated above, the Company will issue an
immediate report providing the discount rate for the Additional
Debentures and the uniform weighted discount rate for all the Series F
debentures.
