Pennsylvania State Police Welcomes 95 New Troopers

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Acting Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced today that 95 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 152nd graduating cadet class.

The ceremony at Bishop McDevitt High School marked the culmination of 27 weeks of classroom and physical training. Cadet Ryan E. German, from Cumberland County, spoke on behalf of the graduating class.

Six cadets received special awards and recognition at the ceremony:

The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Casey Fuller , Wayne County

, The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Ryan E. German , Cumberland County

Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: , The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Leland P. Lozier , Susquehanna County

Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: , The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Logan C. Spiece , Columbia County

Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: , The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Logan C. Spiece , Columbia County

Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: , The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department's pistol qualification course: Ryan E. German , Cumberland County

The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:

Troop A, Greensburg

Daniel W. Campbell of Indiana County

Matthew G. Coy of Indiana County

Ralph H. Dietz Jr. of Westmoreland County

Troy J. Faulk of Westmoreland County

Benjamin A. Lenze of Jefferson County

Troy P. McMullen of Cambria County

Cory J. Roland of Blair County

Michel J. Whelan Jr. of Bedford County

Ryan M. Williams of Cambria County

Troop B, Washington

Matthew P. Carcella of Washington County

Adam J. Hanna of Blair County

Hannah G. Huber of Butler County

Braden S. Karolak Allegheny County

Matthew R. Kresak of Allegheny County

Kasey M. Lynn of Westmoreland County

Johnathan C. Miller of Washington County

Brandon J. Ross of Westmoreland County

Steven J. Skowronek of Westmoreland County

Brandon A. Sterling of Washington County

Troop D, Butler

Scot M. Bauer of Cameron County

Kristofer L. Brown of Allegheny County

Nicholas P. Dahlstrom of Butler County

Casey Fuller of Wayne County

Austin L. Griffith Allegheny County

Nathan D. Liddle of Clearfield County

John M. Maczko Jr. of Butler County

Zakery J. Mata of Chautauqua County, New York

Roman M. Shablesky of Lawrence County

Jordan K. Smith of Butler County

Michael W. Torres of Allegheny County

Troop E, Erie

Corey J. Knepp of Clearfield County

Joshua P. Kralj of Crawford County

Kevin J. Linkoski of Erie County

Brandon J. Peterson of Mercer County

Bradley B. Romancik of Erie County

Joseph C. Swanson of Erie County

Nicholas Taylor of Saratoga County, New York

John E. Turner III of Crawford County

Troop F, Montoursville

Matthew A. Barnyak of Centre County

Paul C. Beard III of Lycoming County

Austin O. Bennett of Snyder County

Derek R. Gill of Montour County

Jason B. Kelley of Montour County

Alec N. Leiby of Northumberland County

Sierra M. Rose of McKean County

Matthew R. Santiago of Bradford County

Logan C. Spiece of Columbia County

Troop G, Hollidaysburg

Dexter K. Hardin of Mifflin County

Troop H, Harrisburg

Ryan J. Bivens of Adams County

Ryan E. German of Cumberland County

Angela R. Grube of Dauphin County

Ian P. McMaster of Cumberland County

Christie L. Sages of Warren County, New Jersey

Corbin A. Walburn of Dauphin County

Troop J, Lancaster

Joseph M. Chupick of Wayne County

John J. Ciarlante III of Philadelphia County

Kasey L. Gehman of Montgomery County

Kurt M. Goldbach of Lancaster County

Igor A. Karlov of Montgomery County

Thomas M. Kostick of Philadelphia County

Elijah J. Lafratte of Luzerne County

Kyle S. Laskoskie of Berks County

Zachary W. Long of Montgomery County

Mark A. Malantonio of Montgomery County

Nolen R. McElwee of Montgomery County

Matthew P. Weckesser of Hunterdon County, New Jersey

James L. Woods of Lancaster County

Coty M. Zorbaugh of York County

Troop L, Reading

Andrew J. Hubiak of Schuylkill County

Jacob M. Kelliher of Lebanon County

Zachary P. Malis of Schuylkill County

Giovanni Ortiz of Montgomery County

Max E. Seiler of Delaware County

Ralph E. Vance III of Schuylkill County

Troop M, Bethlehem

Robert P. Clymer of Lehigh County

Kyle D. Easly of Blair County

Darrion B. Forbes of Lehigh County

Justin C. Hood of Monmouth County, New Jersey

Rafe A. Simmons Jr. of Northampton County

Colin E. Wescoe of Northampton County

Troop N, Hazleton

Ryan S. Balch of Luzerne County

Orlando J. Diaz of Bronx, New York

Katherine V. Franck of Orange County, New York

Riccardo A. Godino of Lackawanna County

Briana N. Hollenbeck of Susquehanna County

Brendon J. King of Monroe County

Christine M. Lashinski of Lackawanna County

Leland P. Loziere of Susquehanna County

Eddie Ortiz of Monroe County

Frank Pawloski of Luzerne County

Kenneth L. Santos of Monroe County

Hayden W. Schutz of Luzerne County

Brendon L. Smith of Monroe County

Richard C. Weinstock of Luzerne County

George Weitz of Lackawanna County

