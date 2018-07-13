|
Pennsylvania State Police Welcomes 95 New Troopers
HARRISBURG, Pa., July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Acting Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced today that 95 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 152nd graduating cadet class.
The ceremony at Bishop McDevitt High School marked the culmination of 27 weeks of classroom and physical training. Cadet Ryan E. German, from Cumberland County, spoke on behalf of the graduating class.
Six cadets received special awards and recognition at the ceremony:
- The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Casey Fuller, Wayne County
- The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Ryan E. German, Cumberland County
- The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Leland P. Lozier, Susquehanna County
- The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Logan C. Spiece, Columbia County
- The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Logan C. Spiece, Columbia County
- The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department's pistol qualification course: Ryan E. German, Cumberland County
The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:
Troop A, Greensburg
Daniel W. Campbell of Indiana County
Matthew G. Coy of Indiana County
Ralph H. Dietz Jr. of Westmoreland County
Troy J. Faulk of Westmoreland County
Benjamin A. Lenze of Jefferson County
Troy P. McMullen of Cambria County
Cory J. Roland of Blair County
Michel J. Whelan Jr. of Bedford County
Ryan M. Williams of Cambria County
Troop B, Washington
Matthew P. Carcella of Washington County
Adam J. Hanna of Blair County
Hannah G. Huber of Butler County
Braden S. Karolak Allegheny County
Matthew R. Kresak of Allegheny County
Kasey M. Lynn of Westmoreland County
Johnathan C. Miller of Washington County
Brandon J. Ross of Westmoreland County
Steven J. Skowronek of Westmoreland County
Brandon A. Sterling of Washington County
Troop D, Butler
Scot M. Bauer of Cameron County
Kristofer L. Brown of Allegheny County
Nicholas P. Dahlstrom of Butler County
Casey Fuller of Wayne County
Austin L. Griffith Allegheny County
Nathan D. Liddle of Clearfield County
John M. Maczko Jr. of Butler County
Zakery J. Mata of Chautauqua County, New York
Roman M. Shablesky of Lawrence County
Jordan K. Smith of Butler County
Michael W. Torres of Allegheny County
Troop E, Erie
Corey J. Knepp of Clearfield County
Joshua P. Kralj of Crawford County
Kevin J. Linkoski of Erie County
Brandon J. Peterson of Mercer County
Bradley B. Romancik of Erie County
Joseph C. Swanson of Erie County
Nicholas Taylor of Saratoga County, New York
John E. Turner III of Crawford County
Troop F, Montoursville
Matthew A. Barnyak of Centre County
Paul C. Beard III of Lycoming County
Austin O. Bennett of Snyder County
Derek R. Gill of Montour County
Jason B. Kelley of Montour County
Alec N. Leiby of Northumberland County
Sierra M. Rose of McKean County
Matthew R. Santiago of Bradford County
Logan C. Spiece of Columbia County
Troop G, Hollidaysburg
Dexter K. Hardin of Mifflin County
Troop H, Harrisburg
Ryan J. Bivens of Adams County
Ryan E. German of Cumberland County
Angela R. Grube of Dauphin County
Ian P. McMaster of Cumberland County
Christie L. Sages of Warren County, New Jersey
Corbin A. Walburn of Dauphin County
Troop J, Lancaster
Joseph M. Chupick of Wayne County
John J. Ciarlante III of Philadelphia County
Kasey L. Gehman of Montgomery County
Kurt M. Goldbach of Lancaster County
Igor A. Karlov of Montgomery County
Thomas M. Kostick of Philadelphia County
Elijah J. Lafratte of Luzerne County
Kyle S. Laskoskie of Berks County
Zachary W. Long of Montgomery County
Mark A. Malantonio of Montgomery County
Nolen R. McElwee of Montgomery County
Matthew P. Weckesser of Hunterdon County, New Jersey
James L. Woods of Lancaster County
Coty M. Zorbaugh of York County
Troop L, Reading
Andrew J. Hubiak of Schuylkill County
Jacob M. Kelliher of Lebanon County
Zachary P. Malis of Schuylkill County
Giovanni Ortiz of Montgomery County
Max E. Seiler of Delaware County
Ralph E. Vance III of Schuylkill County
Troop M, Bethlehem
Robert P. Clymer of Lehigh County
Kyle D. Easly of Blair County
Darrion B. Forbes of Lehigh County
Justin C. Hood of Monmouth County, New Jersey
Rafe A. Simmons Jr. of Northampton County
Colin E. Wescoe of Northampton County
Troop N, Hazleton
Ryan S. Balch of Luzerne County
Orlando J. Diaz of Bronx, New York
Katherine V. Franck of Orange County, New York
Riccardo A. Godino of Lackawanna County
Briana N. Hollenbeck of Susquehanna County
Brendon J. King of Monroe County
Christine M. Lashinski of Lackawanna County
Leland P. Loziere of Susquehanna County
Eddie Ortiz of Monroe County
Frank Pawloski of Luzerne County
Kenneth L. Santos of Monroe County
Hayden W. Schutz of Luzerne County
Brendon L. Smith of Monroe County
Richard C. Weinstock of Luzerne County
George Weitz of Lackawanna County
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit www.patrooper.com.
MEDIA CONTACT: Ryan Tarkowski, 717-783-5556
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-state-police-welcomes-95-new-troopers-300680764.html
SOURCE Pennsylvania State Police