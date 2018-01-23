People’s Bank of Commerce Reports 35% Increase in Annual Pre-tax Income

People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCBB: PBCO) announced today its financial
results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 operations. The bank
reported net income of $2,061,000 or $0.81 per diluted share for the
full year 2017, compared to net income of $1,880,000 or $0.81 per
diluted share during the same period 2016. Net income for the 4th
quarter of 2017, after the deferred tax asset adjustment explained
below, totaled $313,000 or $0.11 per diluted share compared to $520,000
or $0.22 per diluted share for 2016. Excluding the impact of Tax Reform,
net income of $2,474,000 increased 32% from the prior year period.
Earnings per share increased 20% to $0.97 per diluted share driven in
part by the acquisition of Steelhead Finance, which contributed $0.16
per diluted share or $402,000 in net income.
Net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 was impacted by the
passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Reform) for corporations,
resulting in a one-time, non-cash income tax expense of $413,000, needed
to adjust deferred tax assets to the new tax rate. Deferred tax assets
are an accounting term that refers to a situation where a business has
overpaid taxes or taxes are paid in advance. These taxes are eventually
returned to the business by applying them to future taxes, and the
over-payment is, therefore, an asset for the company. For People’s Bank,
the "overpayment” is primarily associated with the calculation of our
allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) on our financial statements.
For financial statement calculations the bank uses a formula to estimate
its ALLL expense based on historical performance. For tax accounting,
IRS rules requires the bank to base its ALLL expenses on actual losses
averaged over a six year period. The difference between the two
calculations resulted in an asset that had to be adjusted downward with
the reduction in the corporate tax rate.
Highlights for the quarter and year included:
-
Net loans increased $6.4 million or 3.2% during the fourth quarter
2017 and $9.3 million or 4.7% for the entire year.
-
Deposits increased $0.6 million or 0.2% over the past 3 months and
increased $26.8 million or 11.2% for the entire year.
-
The bank’s total assets increased $1.4 million during the fourth
quarter and increased $36.5 million or 13.7% for the entire year.
-
Net interest income for 2017 totaled $10.8 million dollars compared to
$9.7 million in 2016, an 11.1% increase.
-
Non-Interest income totaled $3.2 million in 2017 versus $2.0 million
in 2016, a 66.3% increase. This increase was the result of activity
from the banks new wholly owned subsidiary, Steelhead Finance, which
was purchased 9-1-17 and provided $1.4 million of gross income during
that four month period.
-
Non-interest expense totaled $10.3 million in 2017 compared to $8.6
million in 2016, a 20.4% increase. $768 thousand of this increase was
the result of the purchase of Steelhead Financial with the balance
attributed to the bank.
-
The bank’s year-to-date efficiency ratio was 73.23% in 2017 and 73.25%
in 2016.
-
ROAE was 7.18% in 2017, net of the deferred tax asset adjustment and
7.46% in 2016.
-
ROAA was 0.73% in 2017, 0.71% in 2016.
-
EPS was $0.83 in 2017, $0.81 in 2016. The deferred tax accounting
issue in 2017 reduced earnings per share by $0.17.
-
No loans were on non-accrual or past due more than 90 days at the end
2017, vs 0.039% at the end of 2016.
President’s Commentary
"Loan and deposit growth was more modest and in line with industry
averages in 2017 than in prior years,” noted Ken Trautman, People’s Bank
President and CEO. "A significant amount of previous year’s loan growth
was the transfer of existing loans from other banks to People’s Bank,
which immediately increases loan totals. During 2017, a large amount of
our new loans booked were commercial construction loans that only
advance as the project progresses, typically over an 18-month
construction period.”
On September 1, 2017 People’s Bank acquired Steelhead Finance for
207,472 shares of People’s Bank common stock valued at $12.845 per share
and cash. Additionally, a private placement of 38,296 shares of People’s
Bank common stock was made at the same stock price to support tangible
capital. Mr. Trautman explained "Steelhead Finance is a 35 year old
factoring company specializing in the transportation industry. The
acquisition of Steelhead Finance added significantly to the growth of
our non-interest income, up 66% when compared to the prior year. It also
increased our non-interest expense, primarily in salaries, benefits and
occupancy, up 20% over the prior year. The net effect of the Steelhead
acquisition was $402,000 of additional net income for the bank over four
months of operations.”
Provision for Credit Losses
Slower loan growth and the continued improvement in credit quality
prompted a provision expense of $52,000 in 2017 compared to $366,000 in
2016. At yearend 2017, the allowance for loan and lease losses totaled
1.15% of loans held for investment compared to 1.18% at the end of 2016.
Net loan charge offs in 2017 were ($4,978) versus ($12,176) the prior
year.
Capital
At December 31, 2017, tangible shareholder’s equity totaled $27.4
million, compared to $26.0 million at December 31, 2016. The bank’s
tangible leverage ratio was 9.16% at year-end 2017, compared to 9.8% at
December 31, 2016. The completion of the Steelhead acquisition resulted
in approximately $3.3 million in goodwill reflected above in the
tangible shareholder equity and leverage ratios. Tangible book value per
share was $9.98 at December 31, 2017, compared to $11.44 one year
earlier.
About People’s Bank of Commerce
People’s Bank of Commerce’s stock trades on the over-the-counter market
under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Bank is
available in the investor section of the bank’s website at: www.peoplesbankofcommerce.com.
Founded in 1998, People’s Bank of Commerce is the only locally owned and
managed community bank in Southern Oregon. People’s Bank of Commerce is
a full service bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in
Medford, Ashland, Central Point and Grants Pass.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995:
This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for
the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements
generally can be identified by phrases such as People’s Bank or its
management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees,"
"forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import.
Similarly, statements herein that describe People’s Bank’s business
strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are
forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are
subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
|
People's Bank of Commerce
|
Income Statement (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
9/30/2017
|
|
|
12/31/2016
|
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
12/31/2016
|
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
2,678
|
|
|
2,611
|
|
|
2,479
|
|
|
10,367
|
|
|
9,324
|
|
Investments
|
|
164
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
703
|
|
|
811
|
|
Federal funds sold and due from banks
|
|
62
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
67
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
2,904
|
|
|
2,865
|
|
|
2,686
|
|
|
11,245
|
|
|
10,202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
130
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
435
|
|
|
479
|
|
Other
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
130
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
435
|
|
|
479
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
2,774
|
|
|
2,753
|
|
|
2,584
|
|
|
10,810
|
|
|
9,723
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
72
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
36
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
366
|
|
Net Interest Income after provision for credit losses
|
|
2,702
|
|
|
2,766
|
|
|
2,548
|
|
|
10,758
|
|
|
9,357
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
74
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
290
|
|
|
275
|
|
Mortgage lending income
|
|
191
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
805
|
|
|
770
|
|
Steelhead Finance income
|
|
1,072
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
|
|
1,398
|
|
|
|
Gain (loss) on other real estate
|
|
-
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other non-interest income
|
|
150
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
733
|
|
|
908
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
1,487
|
|
|
814
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
3,248
|
|
|
1,953
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank salary and benefits
|
|
1,492
|
|
|
1,325
|
|
|
1,285
|
|
|
5,619
|
|
|
4,900
|
|
Steelhead Finance salary and benefits
|
|
462
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
|
|
591
|
|
|
|
Premises and fixed assets
|
|
419
|
|
|
368
|
|
|
344
|
|
|
1,473
|
|
|
1,317
|
|
Other
|
|
724
|
|
|
677
|
|
|
613
|
|
|
2,612
|
|
|
2,336
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
3,097
|
|
|
2,499
|
|
|
2,242
|
|
|
10,295
|
|
|
8,553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income before taxes
|
|
1,092
|
|
|
1,081
|
|
|
790
|
|
|
3,711
|
|
|
2,757
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
779
|
|
|
386
|
|
|
270
|
|
|
1,650
|
|
|
877
|
|
Net income
|
|
313
|
|
|
695
|
|
|
520
|
|
|
2,061
|
|
|
1,880
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share *
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
0.83
|
|
|
0.81
|
|
Diluted earnings per share *
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
0.81
|
|
|
0.81
|
|
Average common shares outstanding *
|
|
2,725,925
|
|
|
2,501,493
|
|
|
2,392,975
|
|
|
2,475,200
|
|
|
2,325,678
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance Measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
0.41
|
%
|
|
0.95
|
%
|
|
0.78
|
%
|
|
0.73
|
%
|
|
0.71
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
3.87
|
%
|
|
9.65
|
%
|
|
8.13
|
%
|
|
7.18
|
%
|
|
7.46
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
4.12
|
%
|
|
4.12
|
%
|
|
4.00
|
%
|
|
4.22
|
%
|
|
3.97
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
72.68
|
%
|
|
70.06
|
%
|
|
73.08
|
%
|
|
73.23
|
%
|
|
73.25
|
%
|
* adjusted for 5% stock dividend May 2016, May 2017
|
|
People's Bank of Commerce
|
Balance Sheet (unaudited)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
9/30/2017
|
|
6/30/2017
|
|
3/31/2017
|
|
12/31/2016
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
14,046
|
|
13,133
|
|
11,713
|
|
10,181
|
|
13,091
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
8,209
|
|
22,377
|
|
14,164
|
|
11,067
|
|
1,585
|
Investment securities
|
|
28,538
|
|
27,436
|
|
31,315
|
|
29,883
|
|
33,181
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
2,191
|
|
742
|
|
2,295
|
|
1,603
|
|
294
|
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|
|
208,657
|
|
202,165
|
|
202,891
|
|
199,990
|
|
199,337
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
|
(2,400)
|
|
(2,327)
|
|
(2,339)
|
|
(2,300)
|
|
(2,342)
|
Loans, net
|
|
206,257
|
|
199,838
|
|
200,552
|
|
197,690
|
|
196,995
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
12,196
|
|
10,965
|
|
7,432
|
|
7,088
|
|
6,970
|
Other assets
|
|
31,004
|
|
26,601
|
|
13,947
|
|
13,966
|
|
13,783
|
Total assets
|
|
302,441
|
|
301,092
|
|
281,418
|
|
271,478
|
|
265,899
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand noninterest-bearing
|
|
118,948
|
|
117,755
|
|
113,979
|
|
106,171
|
|
97,208
|
Demand interest-bearing
|
|
26,218
|
|
25,717
|
|
23,882
|
|
22,858
|
|
24,643
|
Money market and savings
|
|
101,141
|
|
101,925
|
|
97,656
|
|
97,137
|
|
98,838
|
Time deposits of less than $100,000
|
|
16,555
|
|
17,087
|
|
8,406
|
|
8,501
|
|
8,428
|
Time deposits of more than $100,000
|
|
2,060
|
|
1,803
|
|
8,131
|
|
8,224
|
|
9,020
|
Total deposits
|
|
264,922
|
|
264,287
|
|
252,054
|
|
242,891
|
|
238,137
|
Other liabilities
|
|
6,103
|
|
5,093
|
|
2,208
|
|
1,986
|
|
1,683
|
Total liabilities
|
|
271,025
|
|
269,380
|
|
254,262
|
|
244,877
|
|
239,820
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, surplus, retained earnings
|
|
31,472
|
|
31,671
|
|
27,067
|
|
26,578
|
|
26,050
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
(56)
|
|
41
|
|
89
|
|
23
|
|
29
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
31,416
|
|
31,712
|
|
27,156
|
|
26,601
|
|
26,079
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
302,441
|
|
301,092
|
|
281,418
|
|
271,478
|
|
265,899
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123006600/en/