Perion Receives Nasdaq Letter Regarding Bid Price Compliance

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) (the "Company”), a global technology
leader in advertising solutions for brands and publishers, today
announced that it received a letter from NASDAQ indicating that the
Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for
continued listing set forth in Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) which requires
listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for
30 consecutive business days.
The NASDAQ notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of
the Company’s shares on the NASDAQ Stock Market.
According to the letter from NASDAQ, the Company has a grace period of
180 calendar days, ending on September 24, 2018, to regain compliance
with the minimum bid price requirement. The Company can regain
compliance if, at any time before the grace period ends, the bid price
of its ordinary shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum
of ten (10) consecutive business days. If the Company cannot demonstrate
bid price compliance by the end of the 180-day grace period, the Company
may become eligible for an additional 180-day grace period if the
Company meets the continued listing requirement for market value of
publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The
Nasdaq Global Select Market, with the exception of the bid price
requirement.
About Perion Network Ltd.
Perion is a global technology company that delivers advertising
solutions to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing
data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and
a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. More information
about Perion may be found at www.perion.com,
and follow Perion on Twitter @perionnetwork.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains historical information and forward-looking
statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the business, financial condition and
results of operations of Perion. The words "will”, "believe,” "expect,”
"intend,” "plan,” "should” and similar expressions are intended to
identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current
views, assumptions and expectations of Perion with respect to future
events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could
cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perion to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements, or financial information, including, among others, the
failure to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and businesses
we acquired and may acquire in the future, risks entailed in integrating
the companies and businesses we acquire, including employee retention
and customer acceptance; the risk that such transactions will divert
management and other resources from the ongoing operations of the
business or otherwise disrupt the conduct of those businesses, potential
litigation associated with such transactions, and general risks
associated with the business of Perion including intense and frequent
changes in the markets in which the businesses operate and in general
economic and business conditions, loss of key customers, unpredictable
sales cycles, competitive pressures, market acceptance of new products,
inability to meet efficiency and cost reduction objectives, changes in
business strategy and various other factors, whether referenced or not
referenced in this press release. Various other risks and uncertainties
may affect Perion and its results of operations, as described in reports
filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from
time to time, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year
ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC on March 27, 2018. Perion
does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking
statements.
