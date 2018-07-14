Periscope Agency Expands Into Food Business With Signature Ice Cream Called Love Potion No. 921

MINNEAPOLIS, July 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the agency's mission to Do Things People Love, Periscope – one of the nation's top five independent marketing agencies – is launching its very own branded ice cream. Love Potion No. 921, a blood orange and pomegranate ice cream with a hint of ginger, was designed by Periscope employees as part of the agency's 2018 brand refresh. The ice cream was created in collaboration with Izzy's® Ice Cream, a nationally award-winning ice cream shop that will begin selling the confection on Friday, July 13, the weekend of National Ice Cream Day (July 15).

According to Liz Ross, the agency's CEO, each ingredient of Love Potion No 921 was hand-selected to express Periscope's location, mission and new brand identify:

The name, Love Potion No. 921, is a nod to Periscope headquarters' address – 921 Washington Ave. S. in Minneapolis

Pomegranate and ginger are grown widely in India and China , where Periscope has global offices (in Delhi and Hong Kong )

and , where Periscope has global offices (in and ) Blood orange reflects Periscope's new brand colors

Pomegranate is treasured as a symbol of love by many cultures and countries

Ginger's scent and spice have the ability to inspire love

The Periscope signature flavor was produced as a part of an overall brand refresh, which is also visually expressed in the agency's new website, logo, and brand colors – pink, orange, white and shades of gray.

"To bring Love Potion No. 921 to life, our teams put on their culinary hats, experimenting with different flavors, ingredients, colors, mix-ins and more to create the perfect ice cream recipe that not only embodies our new brand look, but also carries a deeper meaning tied to our mission," said Periscope's chief creative officer Peter Nicholson. "Of course, the pressure was on to make sure we created a flavor that actually tasted good, since we're in the business of making things people love, afterall."

"This is an exciting turning point for Periscope, because we are reintroducing ourselves to the world as an evolved agency, with a fresh, new look and a long-standing, powerful mission." said Ross. "Doing Things People Love starts in our strategic process which pairs data with empathy to address rational and emotional decision-making, and comes through in our work which aims at the heart. It only made sense that this message come to life at every touch point of our evolved brand, even if that's ice cream!"

In addition to creating the ice cream, Periscope employees also designed the packaging and conducted its own food photography shoot in the agency's P4 Studios. As a part of Periscope's redesign, the agency also recently completed building renovations.

