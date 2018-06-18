|
18.06.2018 10:13:47
Petrus Advisers and Wienerberger find compromise
Lastly, Wienerberger's CEO Heimo Scheuch confirmed that Wienerberger has mandated the management consultancy McKinsey & Co. to perform a comprehensive review of operating improvement potentials including portfolio analysis, in line with Petrus Advisers? demand per our letter dated 19 April 2018.
In return and in the spirit of creating a win-win situation for Wienerberger and its shareholders, Petrus Advisers supported Wienerberger?s candidates, Messrs Steiner and Jourquin and withdrew notions for an increase of the number of Supervisory Board seats to nine as well as for two Special Audits.
Rückfragehinweis: office@petrusadvisers.com +44 (0)20 7933 8831
Digitale Pressemappe: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/4241/aom
*** OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS - WWW.OTS.AT ***
OTS: Brunswick Austria u. CEE GmbH newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/131048 newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_131048.rss2
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX leichter
Zum Wochenauftakt präsentiert sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zurückhaltend.