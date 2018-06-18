Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
18.06.2018 10:13:47

Petrus Advisers and Wienerberger find compromise

London (ots) - During Wienerberger?s AGM on 14 June 2018 Petrus Advisers and the company agreed to a compromise following disagreements about strategy and the board election process. Regina Prehofer, Wienerberger?s Chairwoman and Heimo Scheuch, CEO, stated publicly that Messrs De Leener and Buck-Emden, the two Supervisory Board candidates nominated by Petrus Advisers, were not only highly qualified but also free from any allegations that they would not work in the best interests of the company. In preparation for next year?s 150th AGM, where 4 directors will be elected, Wienerberger will run a professional process with external help to define the appropriate profiles and then select suitable candidates. Wienerberger will consult major shareholders during this process including Petrus Advisers.

Lastly, Wienerberger's CEO Heimo Scheuch confirmed that Wienerberger has mandated the management consultancy McKinsey & Co. to perform a comprehensive review of operating improvement potentials including portfolio analysis, in line with Petrus Advisers? demand per our letter dated 19 April 2018.

In return and in the spirit of creating a win-win situation for Wienerberger and its shareholders, Petrus Advisers supported Wienerberger?s candidates, Messrs Steiner and Jourquin and withdrew notions for an increase of the number of Supervisory Board seats to nine as well as for two Special Audits.

Rückfragehinweis: office@petrusadvisers.com +44 (0)20 7933 8831

Digitale Pressemappe: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/4241/aom

*** OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS - WWW.OTS.AT ***

OTS: Brunswick Austria u. CEE GmbH newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/131048 newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_131048.rss2

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX leichter
Zum Wochenauftakt präsentiert sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zurückhaltend.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB