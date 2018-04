Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The board of directors of Pfizer Inc. today declared a 34-cent second-quarter 2018 dividend on the company’s common stock, payable June 1, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2018. The second-quarter 2018 cash dividend will be the 318th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

"In 2017, we returned nearly $12.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases,” said Ian Read, chairman and chief executive officer. "In 2018, we continue to enhance shareholder value through our dividend increase announced in December 2017 and share repurchases. In addition, we will continue to strengthen our Innovative Health and Essential Health businesses, as well as advance our commercial therapies and late-stage pipeline, while maintaining the financial flexibility to pursue initiatives that create the most value for our shareholders.”

Preliminary results from the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today indicate that the company’s 12 director nominees were re-elected to one-year terms and that shareholders ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as Pfizer’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2018 fiscal year. In addition, shareholders supported the board-sponsored proposals to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the company’s named executive officers and to approve the Pfizer Inc. French Sub-Plan under the 2014 Stock Plan, solely to comply with the shareholder authorization requirement under French tax laws to permit the granting of tax-favored French-qualified restricted stock units (RSUs).

In other voting, the shareholder proposals were not approved.

The final results are subject to verification by the independent inspectors of election. The final results will be reported on a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Pfizer with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the next few days.

Pfizer Inc.: Working together for a healthier world®

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products. Our global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's best-known consumer health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

DISCLOSURE NOTICE: The information contained in this release is as of April 26, 2018. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about the Company’s actions to enhance shareholder value, including their potential benefits, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development; the uncertainties inherent in business and financial planning, including, without limitation, risks related to Pfizer’s business and prospects, adverse developments in Pfizer’s markets, or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets or economies generally; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors” and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results,” as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006419/en/