29.03.2018 17:45:00

Pharnext to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference

Regulatory News:

Pharnext SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that company management will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference.

The presentation will take place as follows:

  • Date: Tuesday, April 10th, 2018
  • Time: 2:10 pm CEST
  • Venue: Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel in Monte Carlo, Monaco

Pharnext’s first-in-class PLEODRUG™, PXT3003, is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of the rare disease Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A. The results of this trial are expected before the end of 2018.

If you are interested in meeting the Pharnext management team during this event or if you need more information about Pharnext's participation, please send an email to investors@pharnext.com

About Pharnext
Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. The results of this trial are expected in the second half of 2018. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer’s disease. Pharnext has developed a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY™. The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUG™ offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property, including several product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company was founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics and is supported by a world-class scientific team.

Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).
For more information, visit www.pharnext.com.

