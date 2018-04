Photocat A/S: Development of the Annual General Meeting 2018

The Board of Photocat A/S, Danish CVR No 32 35 79 03 (the "Company") hereby convenes an annual general meeting to be held Monday 30 April 2018 at 17.00 CAPNOVA, Universitetsparken 7, 4000 Roskilde

Agenda

1. The Board's report on the activities of the Company

2. Presentation of the annual report for adaptation

3. Resolution on the appropriation of profit or covering of loss pursuant to the adopted annual re-port

4. Adoption of remuneration for the members of the Board for the current financial year

5. Election of members for the Board

The Board recommends re-election of Mette Therkildsen, Tom Weidner, Gitte Haaning Høj and Theis Reenberg.

6. Appointment of auditor

The Board recommends re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab

7. Any other business

Complete motions

Re. 1. The Board's report on the activities of the Company

The Board of Directors had proposed that the report was taken to note.

The general meeting took the report to note.

Re 2. Presentation of the annual report for adaptation

The Board of Directors had proposed that the annual report was approved.

The general meeting approved the annual report.

Re 3. Resolution on the appropriation of profit or covering of loss pursuant to the adopted annual report

The Board of Directors proposes that the yearly result is transferred to the next financial year.

The general meeting adopted the motion.

Re. 4. Adoption of remuneration for the members of the Board for the current financial year

The Board of Directors presented the proposal.

The general meeting approved the suggested remuneration as suggested by the Board of Directors.

Re. 5. Election of members for the Board

The Board recommends re-election of the Mette Therkildsen, Tom Weidner, Gitte Haaning-Høj and Theis Reenberg.

There were no other suggestions.

Mette Therkildsen, Tom Weidner, Gitte Haaning Høj and Theis Reenberg were elected by the general meeting. The Board has subsequently informed that it has appointed Mette Therkildsen as Chairman.

Re. 6. Appointment of auditor

The Chairman of the Meeting stated that the Board had proposed the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's external auditors. It appeared from the proposal that the Audit Committee had not been influenced by third parties and had not been subject to limitations or agreements treated in article 16(6) of Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014.

The proposal was approved.

Re. 7. Any other business

Nothing was discussed

Roskilde, 30th of April 2018

Yours sincerely

Photocat A/S

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Photocat A/S via Globenewswire