NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or "Company") (ASX: PLL; NASDAQ: PLLL) is pleased to advise that it will host an investor webinar on Tuesday June 19, 2018 at 11:00am AEST to discuss the maiden Mineral Resource estimate announced yesterday.

During the webinar, President & CEO Keith Phillips will discuss the details of the maiden Mineral Resource estimate. Investors are invited to send questions prior to the webinar to simon@nwrcommunications.com.au and they will be addressed during the webinar.

Investors are advised to register prior to the Piedmont Lithium Investor Webinar at the link below:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5941387393955546625

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

A recording of the webinar will be made available shortly after the conclusion at the same link.

For further information, contact:

Keith D. Phillips Anastasios (Taso) Arima President & CEO Executive Director T: +1 973 809 0505 T: +1 347 899 1522 E: kphillips@piedmontlithium.com E: tarima@piedmontlithium.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/piedmont-lithium-investor-webinar-300666862.html

SOURCE Piedmont Lithium Limited