Pilot Flying J announces $981,000 donation to American Heart Association

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Flying J on March 14 revealed the amount raised in support of the American Heart Association's (AHA) "Life Is Why We Give™" campaign, presenting a total of $981,000 to AHA representatives at a celebration at the company's headquarters in Knoxville, Tennessee.



In honor of American Heart Month, Pilot Flying J and its network of travel centers and convenience stores partnered with guests across the country to support the AHA's mission to build healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Through these initiatives, as well as Pilot Flying J gifts and sponsorships, the company raised $981,000.

With this amount, Pilot Flying J is among the top five national fundraisers for the AHA's "Life Is Why We Give™" campaign.

"Presenting this donation to the American Heart Association on behalf of Pilot Flying J team members and guests is a proud moment for our company," said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying J and AHA board member. "It's our hope that our campaign raised awareness among our team members and guests, inspiring them to put heart health first for themselves and their loved ones. Thank you to everyone for their outstanding support and generosity, contributing to a healthier tomorrow for all those impacted by heart disease and stroke."

During the month of February, Pilot Flying J's fundraising initiatives included the sale of special AHA red 16-ounce hot beverage cups with 10 cents going to AHA and the company matching each 10-cent donation; the sale of paper heart icons as well as online donations through the Pilot Flying J website; the ability for guests to round-up their purchases to the nearest whole dollar to donate the difference; and a partnership with Nestlé Waters® for a Feb. 14, 2 for $2 Nestlé® Pure Life® water promotion, contributing $1 from each purchase for a $10,000 donation.

"Pilot Flying J's passion in supporting our mission was apparent throughout the campaign planning and execution," said Aaron Bishop, senior vice president of development for the American Heart Association's Greater Southeast Affiliate. "Our work would not be possible without the generous support of committed companies like these who provide donation opportunities to their guests and teams, and Pilot Flying J brought enthusiasm, creativity and hard work to bear to be one of the most successful campaigns we've had."

Diet and exercise are important factors in preventing heart disease. In addition to supporting the AHA, Pilot Flying J promotes a simple "Eat, Stretch, Move" approach to staying healthy while busy, whether on the road or elsewhere. The company's website provides a Driver's Move Guide with suggested exercises that can be done without a gym or equipment. At travel centers, guests can select healthy, high-quality PJ Fresh meals and grab-and-go food options made with fresh ingredients. For more information, go to www.pilotflyingj.com/wellness.

Giving back to the communities in which we operate has been a core value of Pilot Flying J since the beginning. To learn more about the company's philanthropy programs, visit www.pilotflyingj.com/giving-back.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations in 44 states, Roadside assistance available at over 145 locations nationwide and growing as part of its Truck Care program, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and 34 Boss Shops. The Pilot Flying J network provides drivers with access to more than 72,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers and more than 6,200 diesel lanes with 5,200 offering Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump. Pilot Flying J is currently ranked No. 15 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com for more information.

About Life Is Why We Give™

We all deserve to live a long, healthy and happy life. However, heart disease and stroke are robbing too many of us from this innate entitlement. The American Heart Association is working to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to live their best life. When people donate or purchase goods and services that benefit the AHA from our Life is Why We Give cause supporters, it puts us closer to the quality of life we all deserve. Life Is Why We Give allows consumers to think about their reasons to live healthier, longer lives and to give in honor of those reasons. Too long, heart disease and stroke have stolen our precious moments. It's time we fight back together and affirm that we're more powerful than these diseases… because everyone has a reason to live a longer, healthier life… and that reason is why we give.

