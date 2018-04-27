Pizza Nova is Coming to London, Ontario!

LONDON, ON, April 27, 2018 /CNW/ - On Monday, April 30th only from 11:00 am to 8pm Pizza Nova is giving away free small pepperoni or cheese pizzas at their two new locations in London, Ontario (limit one per customer, walk-in only, while supplies last). You heard that right! Visit Pizza Nova on 1194 Highbury Avenue, just north of Cheapside St. or 850 Wellington Road, just south of Southdale Road to taste their free delicious pizza and win exciting prizes. Pizza Nova is proud to be serving the London area!

For 55 years, Pizza Nova has been making authentic Italian Pizzas using only the highest quality ingredients. Pizza Nova is the first pizza company in Canada to bring you Pepperoni, Chicken, and Beef raised without the use of antibiotics and hormones. It's all about ingredients at Pizza Nova. We invite you to taste the difference!

So mark your calendars on Monday, April 30th and enjoy free small pepperoni or cheese pizza at the two new locations from 11:00 am to 8pm.

The menu at Pizza Nova is carefully crafted to satisfy all type of preferences and cravings consisting of:

Mouthwatering Specialty Pizzas

Gourmet Toppings

Garden Fresh Salads

Wings & Pollini

Toasted Italian Panouzzo Sandwiches

Panzerottis, Lasagna, Potato Wedges, Focaccia Barese and More!

There is something for everyone at Pizza Nova!

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Toronto-based Pizza Nova is a family-operated business and has over 140 locations in Southern Ontario. Lauded for their community work, they specialize in fresh toppings, and offer a wide range of menu items including salads, lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings, FOCACCIA BARESE™ and a specialty line of Primucci Branded Products featuring Italian Peeled Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives and Sundried Black Olives. Pizza Nova locations offer delivery, pickup, online ordering and some sit-down service. Visit www.pizzanova.com.

SOURCE Pizza Nova