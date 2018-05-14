Planet Organic Market Announces Business Expansion in Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Organic Market today announced the expansion of its operations in the Edmonton area with plans to open new grocery locations in Ellerslie Market and Sherwood Park. The new neighborhood market in Ellerslie is expected in early July 2018 and will be located in the South-East area of Edmonton at Ellerslie Crossing off of Highway 2. The Sherwood Park location is expected to open in Autumn 2018.

"We are truly delighted to be growing our business and bringing two new organic markets to Edmonton," said Alan Thompson, CEO of Planet Organic. "As Canada's original organic foods market, we are dedicated to providing our customers, 'Planet People,' with diverse arrays of foods, vitamins, and supplements that are good for you and good for the earth. As we continue to grow in the Edmonton area, we remain grounded in our deep, Canadian roots and aim to deliver outstanding organic products to our friends, family, and neighbours."

Mr. Thompson continued, "Planet Organic Market is guided by that which defines us: our personal relationships with our local neighbourhoods, our deep Canadian roots, our rigorous product standards, and an enthusiastic curiosity that encourages our customers to experiment and discover. Our five fundamental pillars—People, Canada First, Trust, Discovery, and Education—underpin the spirit of Planet Organic Market as a down-to-earth escape from big-box supermarkets."

The Ellerslie Market and Sherwood Park stores will be Planet Organic's third and fourth locations in the Edmonton area, adding to the existing locations at Jasper Market and Whyte Ave Market. Planet Organic's other operations include four stores in Calgary, one in Victoria and one in Mississauga. The Company is 100% owned and operated by Canadians and proudly remains at the forefront of supporting the growth and well-being of local neighbourhoods across Canada.

For details on store locations and upcoming events, please visit the Planet Organic website at www.planetorganic.ca.

About Planet Organic

Planet Organic Market was founded by husband and wife team Mark and Diane—pioneers in organic living and dedicated environmental activists—in Edmonton in 1993. Initially imagined as a down-to-earth escape from big-box supermarkets, Planet Organic Market was one of the first to bring wholesome products made by Canadians, to Canadians. Today, Planet Organic Market proudly remains at the forefront of supporting the growth and well-being of local neighbourhoods across Canada. Focused on delivering a diverse, delicious array of good food, that is good for you and good for the earth.

