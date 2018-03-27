ATX 3 421 0,3%  Dow 23 858 -1,4%  Nasdaq 6 530 -3,3%  Euro 1,2406 -0,3% 
Polaris Industries Aktie [WKN: 893819 / ISIN: US7310681025]

27.03.2018 23:15:00

Polaris Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, and will hold a webcast and conference call at 10:00 a.m. CDT on the same day to discuss the results.

The call will be hosted by Scott Wine, Chairman and CEO; and Mike Speetzen, Executive Vice President – Finance and CFO.

A slide presentation and link to the webcast will be posted on the Polaris Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. To listen to the conference call by phone, dial 877-706-7543 in the U.S. and Canada, or 478-219-0273 Internationally. The Conference ID is 5586606.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call for a one-week period by accessing the same link on our website, or by dialing 855-859-2056 in the U.S. and Canada, or 404-537-3406 Internationally.

About Polaris
Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is a global powersports leader that has been fueling the passion of riders, workers and outdoor enthusiasts for more than 60 years. With annual 2017 sales of $5.4 billion, Polaris’ innovative, high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; the Sportsman® and Polaris ACE® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® midsize and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; and Polaris RMK®, INDY®, Switchback® and RUSH® snowmobiles. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets globally includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. Visit www.polaris.com for more information.

03.01.18 Polaris Industries Neutral Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
27.10.17 Polaris Industries Market Perform BMO Capital Markets
25.10.17 Polaris Industries Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
25.10.17 Polaris Industries Underperform RBC Capital Markets
12.10.17 Polaris Industries Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

