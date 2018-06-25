PolarityTE Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation Of PolarityTE, Inc. - COOL

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of PolarityTE, Inc. ("PolarityTE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COOL). If you purchased PolarityTE securities, and/or would like to discuss your rights and options, please visit our POLARITYTE SHAREHOLDER PAGE or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

On June 25, 2018, Citron Research published a report calling PolarityTE a "fraud," accusing it of failing to disclose that its key technology has been rejected patent status by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. On this news, PolarityTE's stock fell sharply during intraday trading on June 25, 2018.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

Please follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bernstein-liebhard-llp/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/bernlieb.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Daniel Sadeh

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

http://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

dsadeh@bernlieb.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polarityte-alert-bernstein-liebhard-llp-announces-investigation-of-polarityte-inc---cool-300671741.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP