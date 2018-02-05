ATX 3 507 -0,9%  Dow 24 346 -4,6%  Nasdaq 6 496 -3,9%  Euro 1,2386 0,0% 
ATX P 1 766 -1,1%  EStoxx50 3 479 -1,3%  Nikkei 21 581 -4,9%  CHF 1,1556 0,2% 
DAX 12 687 -0,8%  FTSE100 7 335 -1,5%  Öl 67,1 0,3%  Gold 1 339 0,6% 

Alaska Air Group Aktie [WKN: 869843 / ISIN: US0116591092]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

06.02.2018 01:30:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Portland Timbers, Alaska Airlines announce renewal of jersey sponsorship

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portland Timbers today announced that the club has entered into a multiyear partnership extension with Alaska Airlines. As part of the continued partnership, the iconic Northwest airline's wordmark will continue to be featured prominently on Timbers game kits and club apparel.

Today Alaska Airlines and the Portland Timbers announce the renewal of jersey sponsorship

In addition to being featured on Timbers jerseys, Alaska Airlines will continue to serve as the team's official airline. Alaska Airlines, a Founding Partner of the Timbers, has been the club's jersey partner since its inaugural 2011 MLS season.

"Alaska Airlines and its amazing group of employees have been part of the MLS Timbers family from the very beginning," said Mike Golub, president of business for the Timbers. "We couldn't be more happy and proud that our wonderful partnership will continue well into the future."

As part of the partnership, Alaska Airlines will continue to support Stand Together Week and the Portland Timbers Community Fund as well as additional community initiatives. Alaska Airlines also will be a presenting sponsor for all MLS Timbers youth soccer camps.

"The city of Portland has a deep soccer heritage that promotes a strong community spirit. Our long-standing partnership with the Timbers is a testament to our commitment to the Portland community and the loyal Timbers fans," said Andrew Harrison, chief commercial officer at Alaska Airlines. "As a company it is important for us to invest in and make a difference in the communities where we live and work."

Among the many fan-friendly components of the uniquely interactive partnership, Alaska Airlines will continue its popular program to allow year-round early boarding privileges on its flights originating from Portland International Airport to fans wearing Timbers jerseys. The airline will continue to fly the popular Timbers Jet throughout its route network; the club-themed plane was unveiled in 2011 with a design inspired by two Timbers fans through a paint-the-plane contest.    

Alaska Airlines offers more nonstop flights (serving over 58 different destinations) and more daily flights (128 a day) from Portland International Airport than any other carrier.

About Alaska
Alaska Airlines, together with Virgin America and its regional partners, flies 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Satisfaction Study for 10 consecutive years from 2008 to 2017. Learn more about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines, Virgin America and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portland-timbers-alaska-airlines-announce-renewal-of-jersey-sponsorship-300593813.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Nachrichten zu Alaska Air Group Inc.

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu Alaska Air Group Inc.

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
01.02.18 Alaska Air Group In-line Imperial Capital
26.01.18 Alaska Air Group Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC
10.01.18 Alaska Air Group Equal weight Barclays Capital
10.01.18 Alaska Air Group Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.12.17 Alaska Air Group Buy Standpoint Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alaska Air Group Inc. 51,20 -2,74% Alaska Air Group Inc.

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Talfahrt geht weiter: US-Börsen schließen mit dramatischen Verlusten
An den US-Börsen hat sich die Talfahrt zum Wochenauftakt mit erhöhtem Tempo fortgesetzt. Die Nervosität unter den Anlegern nahm spürbar zu.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH