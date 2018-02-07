Positive Bounce Expected For Taiwan Shares

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in three straight trading days, plummeting more than 720 points or 6.8 percent in that span. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,400-point plateau, although bargain hunters are expected to give the market a serious lift on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive as analysts believe this week's brutal selloff has been seriously overdone. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Tuesday following heavy losses among the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index plunged 542.25 points or 4.95 percent to finish at 10,404.00 after trading between 10,300.40 and 10,761.01 on turnover of 240.88 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Largan Precision plummeted by the 10 percent daily limit, while Innolux dropped 4.85 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plunged 5.53 percent, Hon Hai Precision skidded 3.88 percent, AU Optronics fell 4.12 percent, Fubon Financial tumbled 5.57 percent, Mega Financial slipped 4.00 percent, Cathay Financial retreated 6.10 percent, Formosa Plastics lost 3.78 percent, China Steel shed 3.67 percent and Taiwan Steel Union was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks saw considerable volatility on Tuesday before ending firmly in positive territory, denting the sell-off in the previous session.

The Dow jumped 567.02 points or 2.33 percent to 24,912.77, while the NASDAQ surged 148.36 points or 2.13 percent to 7,115.88 and the S&P climbed 46.20 points or 1.74 percent to 2,695.14.

The volatility seen for most of the session came as traders seemed to question the near-term outlook for the markets. Some traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels, while others wondered if the recent pullback would continue.

Railroad stocks showed a substantial move to the upside, while computer hardware, semiconductor and chemical stocks also saw solid gains.

Crude oil futures continued to fall Tuesday, even as U.S. stocks were found their footing after the biggest one-day drop for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. A report from the Energy Information Administration said U.S. production will rise in the next two years, denting oil prices.

March WTI crude was down 30 cents or 0.5 percent at $63.85 a barrel. WTI crude will average $58.28 a barrel this year, the EIA said, up from last month's estimate of $55.33, and $57.51 in 2019.