Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Declares Dividend

CHARLES TOWN, W.V., July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC-QB: PTBS), the one bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town, declared a $0.07 cent per share dividend. The dividend is for all shareholders of record on July 25, 2018 and will be paid on August 1, 2018.

About Bank of Charles Town

Bank of Charles Town, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc., is a locally owned community bank with eight offices serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland and Loudoun County, Virginia. For more information, visit us online at www.mybct.com or speak to our staff by calling 304-725-8431.

