13.07.2018 23:31:00

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Declares Dividend

CHARLES TOWN, W.V., July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC-QB: PTBS), the one bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town, declared a $0.07 cent per share dividend.  The dividend is for all shareholders of record on July 25, 2018 and will be paid on August 1, 2018.

About Bank of Charles Town
Bank of Charles Town, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc., is a locally owned community bank with eight offices serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland and Loudoun County, Virginia.  For more information, visit us online at www.mybct.com or speak to our staff by calling 304-725-8431.      

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potomac-bancshares-inc-declares-dividend-300680913.html

SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende
Am Freitag zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zunächst zurückhaltend, drehte dann jedoch in die Gewinnzone.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB