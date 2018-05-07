Premier Inc. Expands Partnership with Academic Health System

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a healthcare improvement company, has expanded its partnership with Montefiore Health System, one of New York’s leading academic health systems, to advance data collection and test new quality efforts aimed at improving patient care.

Montefiore is now participating in QUEST® 2020, a Premier quality improvement collaborative comprised of more than 200 hospitals that designs and tests best practices in performance improvement. Additionally, Montefiore will be using the PremierConnect® performance improvement platform for system-wide quality reporting and to conduct peer comparisons with health systems across the nation. PremierConnect enables providers to closely examine nationwide trends in care delivery outcomes.

"Montefiore has always been at the forefront of developing new data systems to manage patient health information,” said Andrew D. Racine, MD, PhD, system senior vice president and chief medical officer, Montefiore. "Our partnership with Premier will enable us to more effectively use the big data sets at our disposal to learn more about our own patients and to compare the results of our quality improvement efforts with hospitals outside of the Montefiore system. Insights derived from these analyses will enable us to understand with greater clarity what we must do to continuously improve healthcare for all."

Montefiore has worked with Premier for more than a decade to manage costs through its group purchasing organization (GPO), as part of Premier’s partnership with Acurity (formerly GNYHA Services).

"Montefiore is dedicated to combining clinical care with cutting-edge research to deliver state-of-the-art treatment and high-quality care to the communities they serve and beyond,” said Andrew Ziskind, MD, senior vice president of academic health system strategy at Premier. "We look forward to working with Montefiore on system-wide high reliability innovations that are driven by next generation technology, collaboration and proven best practices so that they can continue to improve the well-being of their patients.”

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The partnership is not expected to materially impact Premier’s fiscal 2018 financial results.

About Acurity, Inc. (formerly GNYHA Services, Inc.)

Acurity is an organization of healthcare professionals committed to helping providers deliver better care and reduce operating expenses through enhanced supply chain performance. Acurity has combined a regional contracting program with the power of national aggregation through its affiliation with Premier to deliver a best-in-class purchasing portfolio. Acurity’s leading industry experts identify data-driven methods that optimize hospital and health-system resources to improve both quality and the bottom line.

About Premier Inc.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 3,900 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 150,000 other providers and organizations. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier, a Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award recipient, plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com, as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

