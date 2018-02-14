Presbia Announces New Management Appointments

Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS, or the "Company”), an ophthalmic device
company and leader in near-vision restoration, announced that Casey Lind
has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer effective February 12,
2018. As Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Lind is responsible for the
Company’s manufacturing, engineering, quality and IT departments. Ms.
Lind brings over 30 years of experience, including 29 years at Alcon
where she was in senior leadership positions across manufacturing,
global supply chain, and research & development. Ms. Lind has numerous
issued patents ranging from drug delivery and injection control of
manufacturing processes for phase transition drug formulations. Ms. Lind
also has an active role at both the national and local levels in
Ophthalmic World Leaders (OWL). Ms. Lind is a graduate of Iowa State
University, with a degree in Business, and received her MBA from Webster
University.
In addition, the Company announced that Dr. Magda Michna, PhD will
become Chief Clinical Officer, also effective February 12, 2018. Dr.
Michna will increase her responsibility overseeing clinical affairs to
also include the Company’s medical affairs and regulatory functions. Dr.
Michna joined the Company in February 2017 as VP of Clinical Affairs,
bringing more than 12 years of experience in ophthalmic clinical
research and development. Prior to Presbia, Dr. Michna worked at Alcon,
Johnson & Johnson Vision, and in academic research at the McGill
University School of Ophthalmology.
"We have assembled a leading ophthalmic management team at Presbia,”
said Mark Yung, Chairman and CEO of Presbia. "I am looking forward to
working with Casey and Magda, given their extensive ophthalmic
experience, and the rest of the team to advance the Flexivue Microlens™
as an FDA-approved optical lens implant that is available to the global
presbyopia market.”
About Presbia
Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) is an ophthalmic device company that has
developed and is currently marketing the
presbyopia-correcting Presbia Flexivue Microlens™, a miniature lens that
is implanted in a corneal pocket created by a femtosecond laser. The
Presbia Flexivue Microlens™ has received a CE mark for the European
Economic Area, allowing the lens to be marketed in over 30 countries
across Europe. A staged pivotal U.S. clinical trial for the Presbia
Flexivue Microlens™ commenced in 2014.
