26.06.2018 07:14:51
Press Release: Basilea starts clinical phase 2a expansion with BAL101553 in ovarian cancer and glioblastoma
Basel, Switzerland, June 26, 2018 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX:
BSLN) announced today that the first patient has been dosed in the phase
2a expansion part of Basilea's ongoing phase 1/2a clinical study with
its novel tumor checkpoint controller BAL101553, administered as weekly
48-hour intravenous (i.v.) infusion. The study is exploring BAL101553 in
patients with recurrent glioblastoma and in patients with
platinum-resistant or refractory ovarian cancer to further characterize
the safety and tolerability and to obtain efficacy data in these
selected cancer types.
Glioblastoma is the most common type of primary brain cancer and one of
the most lethal types of cancer.(1) There is also a high medical need in
ovarian cancer as recurrence after initial therapy is common and
patients with platinum-resistant cancers have limited treatment
options.(2)
Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, said: "The start of the
phase 2a expansion study marks a significant milestone towards
establishing clinical proof-of-concept for our biomarker-driven
development strategy with our novel tumor checkpoint controller
BAL101553. There are only very limited treatment options available for
patients with recurrent glioblastoma and for patients with
platinum-resistant or platinum-refractory ovarian cancer. Our decision
to explore the potential clinical benefit in these specific patient
populations is based on the results from our phase 1 studies and our
comprehensive non-clinical profiling."
The phase 2a single-agent, open label study is anticipated to include up
to 40 patients with platinum-resistant or platinum-refractory ovarian
cancer and recurrent glioblastoma and will be conducted in a number of
hospitals in Switzerland. Additional information on this clinical study
is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov (identifier: NCT02895360).
In January, Basilea reported the completion of the dose-escalation in
advanced solid tumor patients in two phase 1/2a studies with once-daily
oral and weekly 48-hour i.v. administration of BAL101553 as a
single-agent therapy. The maximum tolerated doses for these dosing
regimens in solid tumor patients have been established. Data from these
studies were presented at the annual conference of the American Society
of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in June.
Two additional studies with BAL101553 are ongoing: dose-escalation in a
separate recurrent glioblastoma arm of the phase 1/2a once-daily oral
single-agent study and a phase 1 study in newly diagnosed glioblastoma
patients evaluating once-daily oral BAL101553 in combination with
standard radiotherapy, which is conducted in collaboration with the
Adult Brain Tumor Consortium (ABTC) in the U.S.
About BAL101553
Basilea's oncology drug candidate BAL101553 (the prodrug of BAL27862)(3)
is being developed as a potential therapy for diverse cancers. The drug
candidate is currently in phase 1/2a clinical evaluation. One study has
two separate arms and evaluates once-daily oral BAL101553 in advanced
solid tumors (dose-escalation completed) and recurrent glioblastoma
(ongoing). A second study (phase 2a expansion) is evaluating BAL101553
as a weekly 48-hour i.v. infusion in recurrent glioblastoma and in
platinum-resistant or refractory ovarian cancer. An additional phase 1
study is evaluating oral BAL101553 in combination with standard
radiotherapy in patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma which have a
reduced sensitivity to standard chemotherapy. In preclinical studies,
the drug candidate demonstrated in vitro and in vivo activity against
diverse treatment-resistant cancer models, including tumors refractory
to conventional approved therapeutics and radiotherapy.(4, 5, 6)
BAL101553 efficiently distributes to the brain, with anticancer activity
in glioblastoma models.(7, 8, 9) The active moiety BAL27862 binds the
colchicine site of tubulin with distinct effects on microtubule
organization,(10) resulting in the activation of the "spindle assembly
checkpoint" which promotes tumor cell death.(11)
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical
company developing products that address the medical challenge of
increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in
the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and
cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to
discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical
products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and
life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered
in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN).
Additional information can be found at Basilea's website
www.basilea.com.
References
1 B. M. Alexander, T. F. Cloughesy. Adult Glioblastoma. Journal of
Clinical Oncology 2017 (35), 2402-2409
2 H. Gabra. Introduction to managing patients with recurrent ovarian
cancer. European Journal of Cancer 2014, Suppl. 12, 2-6
3 J. Pohlmann et al. BAL101553: An optimized prodrug of the
microtubule destabilizer BAL27862 with superior antitumor activity.
American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting 2011,
abstract 1347; Cancer Research 2011, 71 (8 supplement)
4 A. Broggini-Tenzer et al. The novel microtubule-destabilizing drug
BAL101553 (prodrug of BAL27862) sensitizes a treatment refractory tumor
model to ionizing radiation. EORTC-NCI-AACR symposium 2014, abstract 202
5 G. E. Duran et al. In vitro activity of the novel tubulin active
agent BAL27862 in MDR1(+) and MDR1(-) human breast and ovarian cancer
variants selected for resistance to taxanes. American Association for
Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting 2010, abstract 4412
6 F. Bachmann et al. BAL101553 (prodrug of BAL27862): A unique
microtubule destabilizer active against drug refractory breast cancers
alone and in combination with trastuzumab. American Association for
Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting 2014, abstract 831
7 R. Bergès et al. The novel tubulin-binding checkpoint
activator BAL101553 inhibits EB1-dependent migration and invasion and
promotes differentiation of glioblastoma stem-like cells. Molecular
Cancer Therapeutics 2016 (15), 2740-2749
8 A. Schmitt-Hoffmann et al. BAL27862: a unique microtubule-targeted
agent with a potential for the treatment of human brain tumors.
AACR-NCI-EORTC conference 2009, abstract C233; Molecular Cancer
Therapeutics 2009, 8 (12 Supplement)
9 A. C. Mladek et al. The novel tubulin-binding 'tumor checkpoint
controller' BAL101553 has anti-cancer activity alone and in combination
treatments across a panel of GBM patient-derived xenografts. American
Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting 2016, abstract
4781
10 A. E. Prota et al. The novel microtubule-destabilizing drug
BAL27862 binds to the colchicine site of tubulin with distinct effects
on microtubule organization. Journal of Molecular Biology 2014 (426),
1848-1860
11 F. Bachmann et al. BAL101553 (prodrug of BAL27862): the spindle
assembly checkpoint is required for anticancer activity. American
Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting 2015, abstract
3789
