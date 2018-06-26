Press Release: Basilea starts clinical phase 2a expansion with BAL101553 in ovarian cancer and glioblastoma

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG / Basilea starts clinical phase 2a expansion

Basel, Switzerland, June 26, 2018 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX:

BSLN) announced today that the first patient has been dosed in the phase

2a expansion part of Basilea's ongoing phase 1/2a clinical study with

its novel tumor checkpoint controller BAL101553, administered as weekly

48-hour intravenous (i.v.) infusion. The study is exploring BAL101553 in

patients with recurrent glioblastoma and in patients with

platinum-resistant or refractory ovarian cancer to further characterize

the safety and tolerability and to obtain efficacy data in these

selected cancer types.

Glioblastoma is the most common type of primary brain cancer and one of

the most lethal types of cancer.(1) There is also a high medical need in

ovarian cancer as recurrence after initial therapy is common and

patients with platinum-resistant cancers have limited treatment

options.(2)

Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, said: "The start of the

phase 2a expansion study marks a significant milestone towards

establishing clinical proof-of-concept for our biomarker-driven

development strategy with our novel tumor checkpoint controller

BAL101553. There are only very limited treatment options available for

patients with recurrent glioblastoma and for patients with

platinum-resistant or platinum-refractory ovarian cancer. Our decision

to explore the potential clinical benefit in these specific patient

populations is based on the results from our phase 1 studies and our

comprehensive non-clinical profiling."

The phase 2a single-agent, open label study is anticipated to include up

to 40 patients with platinum-resistant or platinum-refractory ovarian

cancer and recurrent glioblastoma and will be conducted in a number of

hospitals in Switzerland. Additional information on this clinical study

is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov (identifier: NCT02895360).

In January, Basilea reported the completion of the dose-escalation in

advanced solid tumor patients in two phase 1/2a studies with once-daily

oral and weekly 48-hour i.v. administration of BAL101553 as a

single-agent therapy. The maximum tolerated doses for these dosing

regimens in solid tumor patients have been established. Data from these

studies were presented at the annual conference of the American Society

of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in June.

Two additional studies with BAL101553 are ongoing: dose-escalation in a

separate recurrent glioblastoma arm of the phase 1/2a once-daily oral

single-agent study and a phase 1 study in newly diagnosed glioblastoma

patients evaluating once-daily oral BAL101553 in combination with

standard radiotherapy, which is conducted in collaboration with the

Adult Brain Tumor Consortium (ABTC) in the U.S.

About BAL101553

Basilea's oncology drug candidate BAL101553 (the prodrug of BAL27862)(3)

is being developed as a potential therapy for diverse cancers. The drug

candidate is currently in phase 1/2a clinical evaluation. One study has

two separate arms and evaluates once-daily oral BAL101553 in advanced

solid tumors (dose-escalation completed) and recurrent glioblastoma

(ongoing). A second study (phase 2a expansion) is evaluating BAL101553

as a weekly 48-hour i.v. infusion in recurrent glioblastoma and in

platinum-resistant or refractory ovarian cancer. An additional phase 1

study is evaluating oral BAL101553 in combination with standard

radiotherapy in patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma which have a

reduced sensitivity to standard chemotherapy. In preclinical studies,

the drug candidate demonstrated in vitro and in vivo activity against

diverse treatment-resistant cancer models, including tumors refractory

to conventional approved therapeutics and radiotherapy.(4, 5, 6)

BAL101553 efficiently distributes to the brain, with anticancer activity

in glioblastoma models.(7, 8, 9) The active moiety BAL27862 binds the

colchicine site of tubulin with distinct effects on microtubule

organization,(10) resulting in the activation of the "spindle assembly

checkpoint" which promotes tumor cell death.(11)

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical

company developing products that address the medical challenge of

increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in

the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and

cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to

discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical

products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and

life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered

in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN).

Additional information can be found at Basilea's website

www.basilea.com.

