Press Release: Feintool is investing in the growth market of e-mobility

With the acquisition of the German Stanz- und LaserTechnik GmbH,

Feintool is expanding its strategic business areas to include the market

for electrical motor components, in addition to fineblanking and

forming. The newly acquired technological know-how will first be

developed in Europe and then globally.

The acquisition contract was signed on June 27, 2018 and, subject to the

approval of the German Cartel Office, is expected to come into effect at

the end of August 2018. All 200 employees including six apprentices from

Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH in Jessen, Saxony-Anhalt will be

taken on by Feintool. The net sales of Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen

GmbH was around 37 million Euros in 2017.

Feintool CEO Knut Zimmer on the acquisition

"We want to further expand our global and technological position. Our

focus is on our market position in demanding applications in

fineblanking and forming, and now, the punching and laser cutting of

electric motor components as well. We are pleased to have found a

perfect strategic fit in Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH. The

technical expertise acquired through the acquisition will significantly

advance Feintool in the global market penetration of electric motor

components in Europe, the US and Asia. We are investing heavily in the

e-mobility market, which is gaining more and more importance in the long

term."

With this acquisition, Feintool is consistently pursuing its strategy,

thereby creating another technological pillar. Feintool is thus

strengthening its position as an automotive supplier and is now also

offering its customers global solutions for electric motors and hybrid

and combustion engines.

The General Managers of Stanz- und LaserTechnik GmbH Jessen on the sale

Andreas Güntsch, Head of Operations: "We are delighted to have

Feintool as a strategic partner that will ensure the long-term security

of the company against the background of increasing market demands, the

globalization of our industry and the necessary financing of growth.

Thomas Weinert, Head of Sales, adds: "As General Manager of the Jessen

site, we will remain in the Feintool Group and work with joy and support

from our team to expand the business area."

Profile of Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH

As early as 1879, entrepreneur G. Fuhrmann started producing iron and

metal goods at the current site. Thus, the Jessen site can look back on

a long tradition in metalworking. In 1960, the company specialized in

the punching of electrical sheet parts. The first stator and rotor

sheets as well as EI, L and M sheets were produced. The company

established interlocking starting in 1993. In 2008, laser cutting was

introduced as a further process for the production of high-precision

electrical sheet parts in the thin sheet metal sector. Stanz- und

LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH serves customers from industries including

automotive, renewable energy, industrial robotics and transportation.

Today, the company sees itself as a specialized supplier of sheet metal

and packages and offers all services and products relating to electrical

sheet parts, from pilot production and all advisory services for complex

projects to serial production. In Jessen, 200 employees including six

apprentices work in two production plants.

Feintool in brief

Feintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in

the field of fineblanking as well as a global provider of high-quality

and cost-effective fineblanked and formed components As an innovation

driver, Feintool consistently pushes the boundaries of fineblanking and

develops smart solutions for its customers' ideas with two possibilities

for implementation: On the one hand, the delivery of fineblanking

systems and innovative tools and, on the other hand, the complete

production of precise fineblanked and formed components in high outputs

for demanding industrial applications. Feintool covers the entire

process chain. The processes used by Feintool support the trends in the

automobile industry. Thus, Feintool is a project and development partner

in the field of lightweight construction, module variations, and

alternative drive concepts such as hybrid and electric.

The company, founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, has

its own production plants and technology centres in Europe, the United

States, China, and Japan, so it is always near its customers. Around

2,500 employees and over 80 trainees work worldwide on new solutions and

create key advantages for Feintool customers.

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8

3250 Lyss

Switzerland

Media Spokesperson

Karin Labhart

Phone +41 32 387 51 57

Mobile +41 79 609 22 02

karin.labhart@feintool.com

www.feintool.com

