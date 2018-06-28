|
Press Release: Feintool is investing in the growth market of e-mobility
Feintool International Holding AG / Feintool is investing in the growth
market of e-mobility. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate
Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this
announcement.
With the acquisition of the German Stanz- und LaserTechnik GmbH,
Feintool is expanding its strategic business areas to include the market
for electrical motor components, in addition to fineblanking and
forming. The newly acquired technological know-how will first be
developed in Europe and then globally.
The acquisition contract was signed on June 27, 2018 and, subject to the
approval of the German Cartel Office, is expected to come into effect at
the end of August 2018. All 200 employees including six apprentices from
Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH in Jessen, Saxony-Anhalt will be
taken on by Feintool. The net sales of Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen
GmbH was around 37 million Euros in 2017.
Feintool CEO Knut Zimmer on the acquisition
"We want to further expand our global and technological position. Our
focus is on our market position in demanding applications in
fineblanking and forming, and now, the punching and laser cutting of
electric motor components as well. We are pleased to have found a
perfect strategic fit in Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH. The
technical expertise acquired through the acquisition will significantly
advance Feintool in the global market penetration of electric motor
components in Europe, the US and Asia. We are investing heavily in the
e-mobility market, which is gaining more and more importance in the long
term."
With this acquisition, Feintool is consistently pursuing its strategy,
thereby creating another technological pillar. Feintool is thus
strengthening its position as an automotive supplier and is now also
offering its customers global solutions for electric motors and hybrid
and combustion engines.
The General Managers of Stanz- und LaserTechnik GmbH Jessen on the sale
Andreas Güntsch, Head of Operations: "We are delighted to have
Feintool as a strategic partner that will ensure the long-term security
of the company against the background of increasing market demands, the
globalization of our industry and the necessary financing of growth.
Thomas Weinert, Head of Sales, adds: "As General Manager of the Jessen
site, we will remain in the Feintool Group and work with joy and support
from our team to expand the business area."
Profile of Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH
As early as 1879, entrepreneur G. Fuhrmann started producing iron and
metal goods at the current site. Thus, the Jessen site can look back on
a long tradition in metalworking. In 1960, the company specialized in
the punching of electrical sheet parts. The first stator and rotor
sheets as well as EI, L and M sheets were produced. The company
established interlocking starting in 1993. In 2008, laser cutting was
introduced as a further process for the production of high-precision
electrical sheet parts in the thin sheet metal sector. Stanz- und
LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH serves customers from industries including
automotive, renewable energy, industrial robotics and transportation.
Today, the company sees itself as a specialized supplier of sheet metal
and packages and offers all services and products relating to electrical
sheet parts, from pilot production and all advisory services for complex
projects to serial production. In Jessen, 200 employees including six
apprentices work in two production plants.
Feintool in brief
Feintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in
the field of fineblanking as well as a global provider of high-quality
and cost-effective fineblanked and formed components As an innovation
driver, Feintool consistently pushes the boundaries of fineblanking and
develops smart solutions for its customers' ideas with two possibilities
for implementation: On the one hand, the delivery of fineblanking
systems and innovative tools and, on the other hand, the complete
production of precise fineblanked and formed components in high outputs
for demanding industrial applications. Feintool covers the entire
process chain. The processes used by Feintool support the trends in the
automobile industry. Thus, Feintool is a project and development partner
in the field of lightweight construction, module variations, and
alternative drive concepts such as hybrid and electric.
The company, founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, has
its own production plants and technology centres in Europe, the United
States, China, and Japan, so it is always near its customers. Around
2,500 employees and over 80 trainees work worldwide on new solutions and
create key advantages for Feintool customers.
Feintool International Holding AG
Industriering 8
3250 Lyss
Switzerland
Media Spokesperson
Karin Labhart
Phone +41 32 387 51 57
Mobile +41 79 609 22 02
karin.labhart@feintool.com
www.feintool.com
The press release can be downloaded from the following link:
Press Release (PDF): http://hugin.info/100443/R/2201302/853744.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Feintool International Holding AG via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
Feintool International Holding AG
Industriering 8 Lyss Switzerland
ISIN: CH0009320091;
http://www.feintool.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 28, 2018 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)
|€ 25,45
