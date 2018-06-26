|
26.06.2018 07:14:59
Press Release: Novartis Clear about Psoriasis survey data highlights challenges psoriasis patients face to achieve goal of clear skin
Novartis International AG / Novartis Clear about Psoriasis survey data
highlights challenges psoriasis patients face to achieve goal of clear
skin. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The
issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-- Survey data published in JEADV show that patients experienced four
different treatments and three medical professionals on average before
finding an efficacious therapy[1]
-- New publication also highlights that over 50% of psoriasis patients who
have achieved clear or almost clear skin did not previously believe it to
be a realistic or attainable treatment goal[1]
-- Study highlights importance for patients and their dermatologists to
reassess expectations and set treatment goal of clear skin sooner
Basel, June 26, 2018 - Novartis announced today the publication of
global Clear about Psoriasis survey data in the Journal of the European
Academy of Dermatology and Venereology[1]. The publication highlights
that despite clear or almost clear skin being more achievable than ever
before, patients may face a long journey to attain this reality[1].
The study of over 8,300 people with moderate-to-severe psoriasis across
31 countries found that, on average, patients tried four different
treatments and needed to see three different medical professionals
before achieving clear skin[1]. Furthermore, for nearly 30% of patients
this translated into over half a decade-long wait to identify an
efficacious treatment post-diagnosis[1]. Of the 43% of respondents who
confirmed they were able to achieve clear or almost clear skin, more
than half had not previously believed this was a realistic and
attainable treatment goal[1].
"Despite the availability of newer and better psoriasis treatments,
these data tell us that many patients don't seem to believe or know
achieving clear skin is possible," said Professor Richard B Warren,
Professor of Dermatology and Therapeutics at the Dermatology Centre
Salford Royal Foundation Hospital, University of Manchester. "It's
critical we unite as a healthcare and patient community to raise
awareness about these influential findings, in order to help people with
psoriasis believe in and achieve the realistic treatment goal of clear
skin."
"The impact of psoriasis is more than skin deep and can have a profound
effect on people's physical and emotional wellbeing," said Shreeram
Aradhye, Global Head Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer Novartis
Pharmaceuticals. "People can feel trapped by the disabling symptoms of
psoriasis and with the publication of this survey, we aim to inspire
patients and support healthcare professionals in working together to
achieve clearer skin sooner."
About psoriasis
Psoriasis is a common, non-contagious, autoimmune disease that affects
up to 125 million people worldwide[2]. Plaque psoriasis is the most
common form of the disease and appears as raised, red patches covered
with a silvery white buildup of dead skin cells. Psoriasis is not simply
a cosmetic problem, but a persistent, chronic (long-lasting), and often
distressing disease, which can affect even the simplest aspects of
people's daily lives. Up to 30% of people with psoriasis have, or will,
develop psoriatic arthritis, in which the joints are also affected,
causing debilitating symptoms including pain, stiffness and irreversible
joint damage[3],[4]. Psoriasis is also associated with other serious
health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease and depression[3].
About the survey
Novartis initiated and funded the survey, which was conducted by the
market research company Gesellschaft für Konsumforschung (GfK)
Switzerland. The survey was supported by a prestigious steering
committee of medical experts from around the world. With 8,338
participants, this is the largest global survey to date of people with a
medical diagnosis of psoriasis and is the first survey of its kind to
focus on what achieving clear skin means to the quality of life for
people with psoriasis.
Participants in the survey come from the following 31 countries:
Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech
Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland,
Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania,
Russia, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, the UK and the
US.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"
"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"
"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for
the investigational or approved products described in this press release,
or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or
approved products described in this press release will be submitted or
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that
such products will be commercially successful in the future. In
particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected
by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of
existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual
property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of
physicians and patients; general political and economic conditions;
safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data
security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information
technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis
AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange
Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release
as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2017, the Group achieved net sales of USD 49.1
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 124,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
References
[1] Armstrong A et al. Patient Perceptions of Clear/Almost Clear Skin
in Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis: Results of the Clear About
Psoriasis Worldwide Survey. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2018 [Epub
ahead of print] doi: 10.1111/jdv.15065.
[2] International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA) World
Psoriasis Day website. "About Psoriasis." Available at:
http://www.worldpsoriasisday.com/web/page.aspx?refid=114. Accessed
November 2017.
[3] National Psoriasis Foundation. Psoriatic disease: about
psoriasis. Available at: www.psoriasis.org/about-psoriasis. Accessed
November 2017.
[4] Mease PJ, Armstrong AW. Managing patients with psoriatic disease:
the diagnosis and pharmacologic treatment of psoriatic arthritis in
patients with psoriasis. Drugs. 2014; 74:423-441.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Eric Althoff Friedrich von Heyl
Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Global Pharma Communications
+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +41 61 324 8984 (direct)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 79 749 0286 (mobile)
eric.althoff@novartis.com friedrich.vonheyl@novartis.com
Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2201148/853677.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
Novartis International AG
P.O. Box Basel Switzerland
WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;
http://www.novartis.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 26, 2018 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)
Nachrichten zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
04.04.18
|Vorsorge-Gesetzesänderung beschert Novartis Sondergewinn (Dow Jones)
|
11.09.17
|Press Release: Novartis Phase III study -3- (Dow Jones)
|
11.09.17
|Press Release: Novartis Phase III study -2- (Dow Jones)
|
11.09.17
|Press Release: Novartis Phase III study demonstrates adjuvant Tafinlar(R) + Mekinist(R) reduced the risk of disease recurrence by 53% in patients with resect... (Dow Jones)
|
09.09.17
|Press Release: Novartis presents new data at -2- (Dow Jones)
|
09.09.17
|Press Release: Novartis presents new data at EURETINA 2017 confirming Lucentis(R) efficacy and durability vs aflibercept (Dow Jones)
|
07.09.17
|Press Release: Novartis presents new analysis -2- (Dow Jones)
|
07.09.17
|Press Release: Novartis presents new analysis demonstrating AMG 334 (erenumab) significantly reduced monthly migraine days in patients who failed previous pr... (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen
|10.11.16
|Novartis Buy
|Argus Research Company
|10.10.16
|Novartis Buy
|Chardan Capital Markets
|20.09.16
|Novartis Buy
|Chardan Capital Markets
|10.11.16
|Novartis Buy
|Argus Research Company
|10.10.16
|Novartis Buy
|Chardan Capital Markets
|20.09.16
|Novartis Buy
|Chardan Capital Markets
|10.11.16
|Novartis Buy
|Argus Research Company
|10.10.16
|Novartis Buy
|Chardan Capital Markets
|20.09.16
|Novartis Buy
|Chardan Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novartis AG
|63,20
|-1,80%
|Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)
|63,50
|0,00%
|
Handeln zum Festpreis in der
Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro
Bezahlen Sie mehr als 5 Euro Orderprovision? Dann vergleichen Sie hier die Konditionen für eine Xetra-Order über 10.000 Euro bei finanzen.net Brokerage und anderen namhaften Online Brokern!
|finanzen.net Brokerage
|€ 5,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Bankdirekt.at
|€ 34,45
|Bankhaus Jungholz
|€ 27,50
|DADAT
|€ 22,45
|
|
|
|DEGIRO
|€ 4,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Easybank
|€ 24,00
|Hello Bank
|€ 25,45
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Indizes in diesem Artikel
|NASDAQ Comp.
|7 532,01
|-2,09%