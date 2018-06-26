Press Release: Novartis Clear about Psoriasis survey data highlights challenges psoriasis patients face to achieve goal of clear skin

Novartis International AG / Novartis Clear about Psoriasis survey data

highlights challenges psoriasis patients face to achieve goal of clear

skin. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The

issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-- Survey data published in JEADV show that patients experienced four

different treatments and three medical professionals on average before

finding an efficacious therapy[1]

-- New publication also highlights that over 50% of psoriasis patients who

have achieved clear or almost clear skin did not previously believe it to

be a realistic or attainable treatment goal[1]

-- Study highlights importance for patients and their dermatologists to

reassess expectations and set treatment goal of clear skin sooner

Basel, June 26, 2018 - Novartis announced today the publication of

global Clear about Psoriasis survey data in the Journal of the European

Academy of Dermatology and Venereology[1]. The publication highlights

that despite clear or almost clear skin being more achievable than ever

before, patients may face a long journey to attain this reality[1].

The study of over 8,300 people with moderate-to-severe psoriasis across

31 countries found that, on average, patients tried four different

treatments and needed to see three different medical professionals

before achieving clear skin[1]. Furthermore, for nearly 30% of patients

this translated into over half a decade-long wait to identify an

efficacious treatment post-diagnosis[1]. Of the 43% of respondents who

confirmed they were able to achieve clear or almost clear skin, more

than half had not previously believed this was a realistic and

attainable treatment goal[1].

"Despite the availability of newer and better psoriasis treatments,

these data tell us that many patients don't seem to believe or know

achieving clear skin is possible," said Professor Richard B Warren,

Professor of Dermatology and Therapeutics at the Dermatology Centre

Salford Royal Foundation Hospital, University of Manchester. "It's

critical we unite as a healthcare and patient community to raise

awareness about these influential findings, in order to help people with

psoriasis believe in and achieve the realistic treatment goal of clear

skin."

"The impact of psoriasis is more than skin deep and can have a profound

effect on people's physical and emotional wellbeing," said Shreeram

Aradhye, Global Head Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer Novartis

Pharmaceuticals. "People can feel trapped by the disabling symptoms of

psoriasis and with the publication of this survey, we aim to inspire

patients and support healthcare professionals in working together to

achieve clearer skin sooner."

About psoriasis

Psoriasis is a common, non-contagious, autoimmune disease that affects

up to 125 million people worldwide[2]. Plaque psoriasis is the most

common form of the disease and appears as raised, red patches covered

with a silvery white buildup of dead skin cells. Psoriasis is not simply

a cosmetic problem, but a persistent, chronic (long-lasting), and often

distressing disease, which can affect even the simplest aspects of

people's daily lives. Up to 30% of people with psoriasis have, or will,

develop psoriatic arthritis, in which the joints are also affected,

causing debilitating symptoms including pain, stiffness and irreversible

joint damage[3],[4]. Psoriasis is also associated with other serious

health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease and depression[3].

About the survey

Novartis initiated and funded the survey, which was conducted by the

market research company Gesellschaft für Konsumforschung (GfK)

Switzerland. The survey was supported by a prestigious steering

committee of medical experts from around the world. With 8,338

participants, this is the largest global survey to date of people with a

medical diagnosis of psoriasis and is the first survey of its kind to

focus on what achieving clear skin means to the quality of life for

people with psoriasis.

Participants in the survey come from the following 31 countries:

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech

Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland,

Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania,

Russia, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, the UK and the

US.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"

"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"

"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for

the investigational or approved products described in this press release,

or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should

not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding

future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or

approved products described in this press release will be submitted or

approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any

market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that

such products will be commercially successful in the future. In

particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected

by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of

existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,

including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement

pressures; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of

physicians and patients; general political and economic conditions;

safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data

security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information

technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis

AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange

Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release

as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any

forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result

of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the

evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these

needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar

pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in

each of these areas. In 2017, the Group achieved net sales of USD 49.1

billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD

9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 124,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,

please visit http://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

[1] Armstrong A et al. Patient Perceptions of Clear/Almost Clear Skin

in Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis: Results of the Clear About

Psoriasis Worldwide Survey. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2018 [Epub

ahead of print] doi: 10.1111/jdv.15065.

[2] International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA) World

Psoriasis Day website. "About Psoriasis." Available at:

http://www.worldpsoriasisday.com/web/page.aspx?refid=114. Accessed

November 2017.

[3] National Psoriasis Foundation. Psoriatic disease: about

psoriasis. Available at: www.psoriasis.org/about-psoriasis. Accessed

November 2017.

[4] Mease PJ, Armstrong AW. Managing patients with psoriatic disease:

the diagnosis and pharmacologic treatment of psoriatic arthritis in

patients with psoriasis. Drugs. 2014; 74:423-441.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Eric Althoff Friedrich von Heyl

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Global Pharma Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +41 61 324 8984 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 79 749 0286 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com friedrich.vonheyl@novartis.com

Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2201148/853677.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Novartis International AG

P.O. Box Basel Switzerland

WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;

http://www.novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2018 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)