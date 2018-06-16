|
16.06.2018 11:29:48
Press Release: Novartis JULIET trial of Kymriah demonstrates more than one-year durability of responses in adults with relapsed or refractory DLBCL
Novartis International AG / Novartis JULIET trial of Kymriah
demonstrates more than one-year durability of responses in adults with
relapsed or refractory DLBCL. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq
Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of
this announcement.
-- Overall response rate was 52% and median duration of response was not
reached at a median follow-up of 14 months, signifying responses were
durable[1]
-- Patients had a 65% chance of being relapse-free one year after onset of
response[1]
-- With eight months of additional follow-up, response rates remained
consistent with previous reports and the safety profile was maintained
with no emergence of new safety signals
Basel, June 16, 2018 - Novartis today announced 14-month results from
the pivotal JULIET clinical trial showing ongoing durable responses are
achievable with Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel) when administered to adult
patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
(DLBCL). The overall response rate (ORR) was 52% (95% confidence
interval [CI], 41% - 62%), among 93 evaluable patients who were followed
for at least 3 months or discontinued earlier[1]. A complete response
(CR) was achieved in 40% of patients and 12% achieved a partial response
(PR). Of the patients in CR at month 3, 83% remained in CR at month 12,
and the median duration of response was not reached, indicating
sustainability of response. These data will be presented in an oral
presentation at the 23(rd) Annual Congress of the European Hematology
Association (EHA) (Abstract # S799; Saturday, June 16, 11:30AM CEST)[1].
"Advanced aggressive lymphoma patients who once faced a poor prognosis
now have the possibility of sustained remission after a single course of
therapy - a previously unimaginable and revolutionary breakthrough,"
said the lead author of the updated JULIET analysis Peter Borchmann, MD,
Department of Internal Medicine, University Hospital of Cologne,
Germany. "With 14 months of data from JULIET, we are seeing that Kymriah
may continue to redefine outcomes for patients with relapsed or
refractory DLBCL."
In the JULIET study, the relapse-free probability at 12 months after a
patient's first response (n=48) was 65% (95% CI, 49%-78%). In fact, 54%
(13/24) of patients who had achieved a PR converted to CR, including two
patients between months 9 and 12. Median overall survival (OS) was not
reached for patients in CR (95% CI, 17.9-NE). The OS rate at 12 months
was 49% and median OS was 11.7 months among all infused patients (n=111)
(95% CI, 6.6-NE). The median time from infusion to data cutoff was 14
months with a maximum time from infusion of 23 months. At the time of
data cutoff, no patients in response following treatment with Kymriah
proceeded to stem cell transplant[1].
"These results from JULIET continue to show Kymriah delivers strong
efficacy with durable responses, and a predictable and consistent safety
profile more than a year after infused in patients with advanced DLBCL,"
said Samit Hirawat, MD, Head, Novartis Oncology Global Drug Development.
"Novartis is committed to bringing this important and innovative
treatment option to more patients around the world."
Within eight weeks of infusion with Kymriah, Grade 3/4 cytokine release
syndrome (CRS), as defined by the Penn Grading Scale - a rigorous scale
for grading CRS -, was reported in 22% of patients (14% grade 3; 8%
grade 4). Fifteen percent of patients received tocilizumab for treatment
of CRS, including only 3% of patients with Grade 2 CRS and 50% of
patients with Grade 3 CRS. CRS is a known complication of CAR-T therapy
that may occur when the engineered cells become activated in the
patient's body. CRS was managed globally using prior site education on
implementation of the CRS treatment algorithm. No deaths due to cerebral
edema were reported[1].
In this analysis, 12% of patients had grade 3/4 neurologic adverse
events, which were managed with supportive care. Grade 3/4 cytopenias
lasting more than 28 days, grade 3/4 infections and grade 3/4 febrile
neutropenia occurred in 32%, 20% and 15% of patients, respectively[1].
"When we continued follow-up with DLBCL patients in the global JULIET
study, we were extremely pleased that response rates were maintained a
year or more after infusion with Kymriah, which was consistent with the
durable responses seen in the pilot studies conducted at Penn," said
Stephen J. Schuster, MD, the Robert and Margarita Louis-Dreyfus
Professor in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Lymphoma Clinical Care and
Research in Penn's Perelman School of Medicine and director of the
Lymphoma Program at the Abramson Cancer Center. "We look forward to
continuing to follow these patients who we hope will remain in remission
from their disease."
Analyses to better characterize and predict severe CRS and neurologic
events, including relationships with baseline clinical and laboratory
parameters, dose and cellular kinetics will also be presented.
Fifty patients discontinued before infusion and the majority did so due
to rapid progression of their disease or deterioration in their clinical
status reflecting the acute and progressive nature of r/r DLBCL. Twelve
out of 165 (7.3%) enrolled patients could not be infused due to
inability to manufacture an adequate dose of CAR-T cells.
In May 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Kymriah
for the treatment of adult patients with r/r large B-cell lymphoma after
two or more lines of systemic therapy including DLBCL, high grade B-cell
lymphoma and DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma based on data from
the JULIET study. Kymriah is not approved for the treatment of patients
with primary central nervous system lymphoma. The European Medicines
Agency (EMA) is evaluating the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA)
for Kymriah for the treatment of children and young adults with r/r
B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and for adult patients with
r/r DLBCL.
About the JULIET Trial
JULIET is the first multi-center global registration study for Kymriah
in adult patients with r/r DLBCL. JULIET, led by researchers at the
University of Pennsylvania, is the largest and only globally conducted
study examining a CAR-T cell therapy in DLBCL, enrolling patients from
27 sites in 10 countries across the US, Canada, Australia, Japan and
Europe, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Norway and the
Netherlands. In 2012, Novartis and Penn entered into a global
collaboration to further research, develop and commercialize CAR-T cell
therapies, including Kymriah, for the investigational treatment of
cancers.
About DLBCL
DLBCL is the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the
lymphatic system, accounting for up to 40% of all NHL cases globally[2].
An estimated 27,650 new cases of DLBCL were diagnosed in the US in
2016[3]. The crude incidence of DLBCL in Europe per year is 3.8 cases
per 100,000 people, and incidence increases with age and varies
considerably across Europe[4]. Roughly one-third of patients with DLBCL
relapse after receiving first-line treatment[4]. Out of those patients
diagnosed with DLBCL, about 10% have refractory disease and about 75% of
patients who relapse or are refractory to treatment are ineligible for
ASCT[2],[5]. For patients who relapse or don't respond to initial
therapy, there are limited treatment options that provide durable
responses and median life expectancy is approximately six months[6].
About Kymriah Manufacturing
Kymriah is manufactured for each individual patient using their own
cells at the Novartis Morris Plains, New Jersey facility. The reliable
and integrated manufacturing and supply chain platform for Kymriah
allows for an individualized treatment approach on a global scale. The
process includes cryopreservation of a patient's harvested (or
leukapheresed) cells, giving treating physicians and centers the
flexibility to initiate therapy with Kymriah based on the individual
patient's condition. Novartis has significant CAR-T manufacturing
experience and has demonstrated a reproducible product. Novartis has
manufactured CAR-T cells for more than 300 patients from 11 countries.
Novartis continues to advance its CAR-T manufacturing expertise in
Morris Plains.
Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel, formerly CTL019) US Important Safety
information
Kymriah may cause side effects that are severe or life-threatening, such
as Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) or Neurological Toxicities. Patients
with CRS may experience symptoms including difficulty breathing, fever
(100.4degF/38degC or higher), chills/shaking chills, severe nausea,
vomiting and diarrhea, severe muscle or joint pain, very low blood
pressure, or dizziness/lightheadedness. Patients may be admitted to the
hospital for CRS and treated with other medications.
Patients with neurological toxicities may experience symptoms such as
altered or decreased consciousness, headaches, delirium, confusion,
agitation, anxiety, seizures, difficulty speaking and understanding, or
loss of balance. Patients should be advised to call their healthcare
provider or get emergency help right away if they experience any of
these signs and symptoms of CRS or neurological toxicities.
Because of the risk of CRS and neurological toxicities, Kymriah is only
available through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and
Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called Kymriah REMS.
Serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, may occur after
Kymriah infusion. Kymriah can increase the risk of life-threatening
infections that may lead to death. Patients should be advised to tell
their healthcare provider right away if they develop fever, chills, or
any signs or symptoms of an infection.
Patients may experience prolonged low blood cell counts (cytopenia),
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
June 16, 2018 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)
|€ 25,45
