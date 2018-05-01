|
01.05.2018 06:59:48
Press Release: Novartis provides update on proposed acquisition of AveXis
Novartis International AG / Novartis provides update on proposed
acquisition of AveXis. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate
Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this
announcement.
Basel, May 1, 2018 - Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) ("Novartis") today
announced that the required waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino
Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the "HSR Act") applicable to
Novartis' cash tender offer for AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVXS) ("AveXis")
has expired.
As previously announced, Novartis and Novartis AM Merger Corporation,
its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary ("Purchaser"), commenced a tender
offer on April 17, 2018 for all of the outstanding shares of common
stock of AveXis for USD 218.00 net to the seller in cash, without
interest thereon and subject to applicable withholding taxes. The
expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the
conditions necessary for the consummation of the pending acquisition.
The tender offer and withdrawal rights thereunder are scheduled to
expire at 12:00 midnight New York City time at the end of the day of
Monday, May 14, 2018, unless the offer is extended. Consummation of the
tender offer remains subject to other customary conditions, including
satisfaction of the minimum tender condition, under the Agreement and
Plan of Merger dated April 6, 2018 entered into by Novartis, Purchaser
and AveXis.
Additional Information
This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of
an offer to sell securities. On April 17, 2018, Purchaser and Novartis
filed a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO with the SEC and AveXis
filed a Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC, in each case with respect to the
Offer. The Tender Offer Statement (including the Offer to Purchase, the
related Letter of Transmittal and other offer documents) and the
Solicitation/Recommendation Statement contain important information that
should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the
Offer. Those materials and all other documents filed by, or caused to be
filed by, Novartis, Purchaser or AveXis with the SEC are available at no
charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Schedule TO Tender Offer
Statement and related materials are available for free under the
"Investors - Financial Data" section of Novartis' website at
https://www.novartis.com/investors/financial-data/sec-filings. The
Schedule 14D-9 and such other documents are be available for free from
AveXis under the "Investor + Media" section of AveXis' website at
http://investors.avexis.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254285&p=irol-IRHome.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995 that can generally be identified by words such as "proposed,"
"tender offer," "commenced," "subject to," "scheduled," "unless," "offer,
" "conditions," or similar expressions, or by express or implied
discussions regarding the potential outcome of the acquisition of AveXis
by Novartis. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.
Such forward looking statements are based on our current beliefs and
expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant
known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these
risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions
prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth
in the forward looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the
proposed acquisition described in this press release will be completed,
or that it will be completed as currently proposed, or at any particular
time. In particular, our expectations could be affected by, among other
things: regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally,
including potential regulatory actions or delays relating to the
completion of the potential acquisition described in this release;
potential failures to meet other closing conditions, including
satisfaction of the minimum tender condition, under the Agreement and
Plan of Merger dated April 6, 2018 entered into by Novartis, Purchaser
and AveXis; uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal
proceedings, including, among others, potential legal proceedings with
respect to the proposed acquisition; and other risks and factors
referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US
Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the
information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake
any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2017, the Group achieved net sales of USD 49.1
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 124,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Paul Barrett Antonio Ligi
Novartis Global External Communications Novartis Global External Communications
+41 61 324 5224 (direct) +41 61 324 1374 (office)
+41 79 797 8137 (mobile) +41 79 723 3681 (mobile)
paul.barrett@novartis.com antonio.ligi@novartis.com
Eric Althoff
Novartis Global External Communications
+41 61 324 7999 (office)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile)
eric.althoff@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2189192/846957.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
Novartis International AG
P.O. Box Basel Switzerland
WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;
http://www.novartis.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 01, 2018 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
