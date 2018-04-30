Press Release: Novartis receives FDA approval of -2

|
healthcare provider right away if they have any of the following signs
and symptoms of a heart problem: feeling like their heart is pounding or
racing, shortness of breath, swelling of their ankles and feet, or
feeling lightheaded.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Tafinlar alone, can cause
abnormal kidney function or inflammation of the kidney. Abnormal kidney
function may happen more often for patients with fever or too much fluid
loss. Patients should be advised to call their healthcare provider right
away if they have a fever above 38.5(o) C (101.3(o) F), decreased urine,
fatigue, loss of appetite or discomfort in lower abdomen or back.
Tafinlar has not been studied in patients with renal insufficiency
(defined as creatinine > 1.5 x ULN) therefore caution should be used in
this setting.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause
abnormal liver function. A patient may feel tired, lose appetite, yellow
skin, dark urine colour, or discomfort in abdomen. The liver function
abnormality needs to be assessed by laboratory test of the blood.
Patients should consult their healthcare provider if they have such
experience. Administration of Tafinlar or Mekinist should be done with
caution in patients with moderate to severe hepatic impairment.
Elevations in blood pressure have been reported in association with
Mekinist in combination with Tafinlar, or with Mekinist alone, in
patients with or without pre-existing hypertension. Patients should be
advised to monitor blood pressure during treatment with Mekinist and
control potential hypertension by standard therapy, as appropriate.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause
inflammation of the lung tissue. Patients should notify their doctor if
they experience any new or worsening symptoms of lung or breathing
problems, including shortness of breath or cough.
Rash is a common side effect of Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist,
or with Mekinist alone. Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or
Mekinist alone, can also cause other skin reactions which can be severe,
and may need to be treated in a hospital. Patients should be advised to
call their healthcare provider if they get any of the following
symptoms: skin rash that bothers them or does not go away, acne, redness,
swelling, peeling, or tenderness of hands or feet, skin redness.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause
muscle breakdown, a condition called Rhabdomyolysis. Patients
experiencing muscle pain, tenderness, weakness or a swelling of their
muscles should contact their healthcare provide immediately.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Tafinlar alone, can uncommonly
cause an inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Patients should be
promptly investigated if they experience unexplained abdominal pain and
closely monitored if they re-start Tafinlar after a prior episode of
pancreatitis.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause
blood clots in the arms or legs, which can travel to the lungs and can
lead to death. Patients should be advised to get medical help right away
if they have the following symptoms: chest pain, sudden shortness of
breath or trouble breathing, pain in their legs with or without swelling,
swelling in their arms or legs, or a cool or pale arm or leg.
Mekinist in combination with Tafinlar, or Mekinist alone, may increase
the risk of developing holes in the stomach or intestine
(gastrointestinal perforation). Treatment with Mekinist alone or in
combination with Tafinlar should be used with caution in patients with
risk factors for gastrointestinal perforation, including concomitant use
of medications with a recognized risk of gastrointestinal perforation.
Tafinlar and Mekinist both can cause harm to an unborn baby when taken
by a pregnant woman. Tafinlar can also render hormonal contraceptives
ineffective.
The most common side effects of Tafinlar + Mekinist combination include
fever, nausea, diarrhea, fatigue, chills, headache, vomiting, joint pain,
high blood pressure, rash and cough. The incidence and severity of fever
is increased when Mekinist is used in combination with Tafinlar.
Patients should tell their doctor of any side effect that bothers them
or does not go away. These are not all of the possible side effects of
Tafinlar + Mekinist combination. For more information, patients should
ask their doctor or pharmacist.
Patients should take Tafinlar + Mekinist combination exactly as their
health care provider tells them. Patients should not change their dose
or stop taking Tafinlar + Mekinist combination unless their health care
provider advises them to. Mekinist should be taken only once daily
(either in the morning or evening, at the same time as Tafinlar). The
first and second doses of Tafinlar should be taken approximately 12
hours apart. Patients should take Tafinlar + Mekinist at least 1 hour
before or 2 hours after a meal. Do not take a missed dose of Tafinlar
within 6 hours of the next dose of Tafinlar. Do not open, crush, or
break Tafinlar capsules. Do not take a missed dose of Mekinist within 12
hours of the next dose of Mekinist.
Please see full Prescribing Information for Tafinlar and Mekinist.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"
"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"
"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for
the investigational or approved products described in this press release,
or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or
approved products described in this press release will be submitted or
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that
such products will be commercially successful in the future. In
particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected
by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of
existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual
property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of
physicians and patients; general political and economic conditions;
safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data
security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information
technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis
AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange
Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release
as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2017, the Group achieved net sales of USD 49.1
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 124,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
References
[1] Long GV, Hauschild A, Santinami M, et al. Adjuvant Dabrafenib
Plus Trametinib for Stage III BRAF V600E/K-Mutant Melanoma. New England
Journal of Medicine. 2017.
[2] Melanoma Skin Cancer. American Cancer Society. Available at:
http://www.cancer.org/acs/groups/cid/documents/webcontent/003120-pdf.pdf.
Accessed December 19, 2017.
[3] Heinzerling L, Kuhnapfel S, Meckbach D. Rare BRAF mutations in
melanoma patients: implications for molecular testing in clinical
practice. British Journal of Cancer. 2013.
[4] Melanoma Research Alliance. Adjuvant Therapy. Available at
http://www.curemelanoma.org/about-melanoma/melanoma-treatment/adjuvant-therapy/.
Accessed December 19, 2017.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Eric Althoff Kristen Klasey
Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Oncology Communications
+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +1 862 7784763 (direct)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +1 862 7541732 (mobile)
