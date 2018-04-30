|
Press Release: Novartis receives FDA approval of Tafinlar(R) + Mekinist(R) for adjuvant treatment of BRAF V600-mutant melanoma
Novartis International AG / Novartis receives FDA approval of
Tafinlar(R) + Mekinist(R) for adjuvant treatment of BRAF V600-mutant
-- Tafinlar + Mekinist is the first oral targeted adjuvant combination
therapy to demonstrate significant clinical benefit in patients with a
BRAF V600 mutation, following complete surgical resection
-- Tafinlar + Mekinist significantly reduced the risk of disease recurrence
or death compared to placebo by 53%[1]
-- New indication represents a new treatment option for patients in the US
with BRAF mutation-positive melanoma at risk of disease recurrence or
metastases, and is currently under regulatory review in Europe, Japan,
Canada and other countries worldwide
Basel, April 30, 2018 - Novartis announced today that the US Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Tafinlar(R) (dabrafenib) in
combination with Mekinist(R) (trametinib) for the adjuvant treatment of
patients with melanoma with BRAF V600E or V600K mutations, as detected
by an FDA-approved test, and involvement of lymph node(s), following
complete resection. The FDA granted the combination Breakthrough Therapy
Designation for this indication in October 2017 and Priority Review in
December 2017.
"Since the initial approval of Tafinlar and Mekinist in metastatic
melanoma in 2013, the combination has become an important therapy for
many patients carrying a BRAF mutation in both melanoma and lung cancers,
" said Liz Barrett, CEO, Novartis Oncology. "Today's FDA approval is an
important milestone for patients who previously had limited treatment
options in the adjuvant setting, and reflects our commitment to the
ongoing development of this breakthrough treatment."
The melanoma approval is based on results from COMBI-AD, a Phase III
study of 870 patients with Stage III BRAF V600E/K mutation-positive
melanoma treated with Tafinlar + Mekinist after complete surgical
resection[1]. Patients received the Tafinlar (150 mg BID) + Mekinist (2
mg QD) combination (n = 438) or matching placebos (n = 432)[1]. After a
median follow-up of 2.8 years, the primary endpoint of relapse-free
survival (RFS) was met. Treatment with the combination therapy
significantly reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 53% as
compared to placebo (HR: 0.47 [95% CI: 0.39-0.58]; p<0.0001; median not
reached with combination therapy vs. 16.6 months with placebo)[1]. The
RFS benefit among the combination arm was observed across all patient
subgroups, including disease sub-stage[1]. Improvements were also
observed in key secondary endpoints including overall survival (OS),
distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS) and freedom from relapse
(FFR)[1]. These results were published in the New England Journal of
Medicine, October 2017[1].
"The purpose of adjuvant therapy is to improve recurrence-free and
overall survival in our patients with melanoma. Adjuvant therapy options
are crucial today because more than half of patients have a recurrence
after surgery," said John M. Kirkwood, M.D., Usher Professor of Medicine,
Director of Melanoma and Skin Cancer, University of Pittsburgh. "We
developed the first adjuvant therapy approved by the FDA 22 years ago,
and now we have the first effective oral targeted therapy combination
that prevents relapse among patients with BRAF-mutated melanoma that has
spread to lymph nodes."
"Prevention and early detection are important safeguards from melanoma,
but that's only half the picture. Melanoma is an aggressive cancer that
can recur, particularly when it shows certain warning signs like
increased depth, ulceration, or spread to the lymph nodes," said Sancy
Leachman, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the Department of Dermatology at OHSU
School of Medicine. "With proven treatment options for these patients,
it is important for dermatologists to assure that appropriate patients
are offered adjuvant treatment options - a 'watch and wait' approach is
no longer the standard of care. Collaborating with a multidisciplinary
care team of surgeons, pathologists and oncologists, and determining the
right treatment based on the patient's individual circumstances and
mutational status is crucial to our patients' care plans."
Adverse events (AEs) were consistent with other Tafinlar + Mekinist
studies, and no new safety signals were reported[1]. Of patients treated
with the combination, 97% experienced an AE, 41% had grade 3/4 AEs and
26% had AEs leading to treatment discontinuation (vs. 88%, 14%, and 3%,
respectively, with placebo)[1].
About COMBI-AD
The COMBI-AD study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled,
Phase III study and included a total of 870 patients with Stage III,
BRAF V600E/K-mutant melanoma who had undergone prior complete surgical
resection, without prior anticancer therapy. Patients were treated for
12 months and stratified based on BRAF mutation (V600E vs. V600K) and
stage (IIIA vs. IIIB vs. IIIC, based on American Joint Committee on
Cancer Melanoma of the Skin staging, 7(th) edition).
The primary endpoint was RFS. Secondary endpoints included OS, DMFS, FFR
and safety.
AEs were consistent with other Tafinlar + Mekinist studies, and no new
safety signals were reported[1].
About Melanoma
There are nearly 200,000 new diagnoses of melanoma (Stages 0-IV)
worldwide each year, approximately half of which have BRAF mutations.
Biomarker tests can determine whether a tumor has a BRAF mutation[2],
[3].
Some patients who receive surgical treatment for melanoma may have a
high risk of recurrence because melanoma cells can remain in the body
after surgery; almost half (44%) of patients receiving placebo per the
COMBI-AD study had a recurrence of disease within the first year[1],[4].
Adjuvant therapy is additional treatment given after surgical resection,
and may be recommended for patients with high-risk melanoma to help
reduce the risk of melanoma returning[4].
About Tafinlar and Mekinist
In the EU, Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist is approved for the
treatment of patients with a BRAF V600 mutation in metastatic melanoma
and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
In the US, Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist is approved for the
treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with BRAF
V600E or K mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, and for the
adjuvant treatment of melanoma with BRAF V600E or K mutations and
involvement of lymph node(s) following complete resection. Tafinlar +
Mekinist is also approved for BRAF V600E mutation-positive NSCLC.
Tafinlar and Mekinist are also indicated in more than 60 countries
worldwide, including the US and EU, as single agents to treat patients
with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF V600 mutation.
Indications vary by country and not all indications are available in
every country. The safety and efficacy profile of Tafinlar and Mekinist
have not yet been established outside the approved indications. Because
of the uncertainty of clinical trials, there is no guarantee that
Tafinlar and Mekinist will become commercially available for additional
indications anywhere else in the world.
Tafinlar + Mekinist Combination Important Safety Information
Tafinlar + Mekinist combination may cause serious side effects.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist should only be used to treat
patients with a change (mutation) in the BRAF gene; therefore, doctors
should test their patients before treatment, as patients without a BRAF
mutation and with a RAS mutation can be at risk of increased cell
proliferation in the presence of a BRAF inhibitor.
Doctors should also consider other treatment options for their patients
if they had been previously treated with a BRAF inhibitor as single
agent, as the limited data available have shown that the efficacy of
Tafinlar + Mekinist is lower in these patients.
When Tafinlar is used in combination with Mekinist, or when Tafinlar is
administered as monotherapy, it can cause new cancers (both skin cancer
and non-skin cancer). Patients should be advised to contact their doctor
immediately for any new lesions, changes to existing lesions on their
skin, or signs and symptoms of other malignancies.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause
severe bleeding, and in some cases can lead to death. Patients should be
advised to call their healthcare provider and get medical help right
away if they have headaches, dizziness, or feel weak, cough up blood or
blood clots, vomit blood or their vomit looks like "coffee grounds,"
have red or black stools that look like tar, or any unusual signs of
bleeding.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or either drug alone, can cause
severe eye problems that can lead to blindness. Patients should be
advised to call their healthcare provider right away if they get these
symptoms of eye problems: blurred vision, loss of vision, or other
vision changes, seeing color dots, halo (seeing blurred outline around
objects), eye pain, swelling, or redness.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Tafinlar alone, can cause
fever which may be serious. When taking Tafinlar in combination with
Mekinist, fever may happen more often or may be more severe. In some
cases, chills or shaking chills, too much fluid loss (dehydration), low
blood pressure, dizziness, or kidney problems may happen with the fever.
Patients should be advised to call their healthcare provider right away
if they get a fever above 38.5(o) C (101.3(o) F) while taking Tafinlar.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can affect how
well the heart pumps blood. A patient's heart function should be checked
before and during treatment. Patients should be advised to call their
