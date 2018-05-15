Press Release: SIKA AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES THE PLACEMENT OF CHF 1,650 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2025

Sika AG / SIKA AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES THE PLACEMENT OF CHF 1,650

Sika AG (the "Issuer" or "Sika") successfully completed the offering

(the "Offering") of CHF 1,650 million senior convertible bonds (the

"Bonds") due 2025, upsized from the original CHF 1,500 million issue

size. Sika intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering mainly to

refinance the recently announced acquisition of its own shares from

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and for general corporate purposes.

The Bonds may be converted into new or existing shares of the Issuer

(the "Shares"), starting from the earlier of (i) the 10(th) trading day

(inclusive) following the registration with the commercial register of

the resolutions passed by the Issuer's extraordinary general meeting

(the "EGM" as communicated on May 11, 2018 by the Issuer), and (ii) the

3(rd) trading day following the end of the Fair Market Call Period (as

defined below).

Should the EGM not resolve to approve the proposed creation of a single

class of registered shares (Einheitsnamenaktien) or should such EGM

resolutions not be registered with the commercial register of the Canton

of Zug, or if the EGM does not take place on or prior to July 31, 2018

(the "Long Stop Date"), the Issuer may redeem at any time no later than

60 business days after the earlier of (x) the conclusion of the EGM and

(y) the Long Stop Date (the "Fair Market Call Period") by giving notice

to the Bondholders, all but not only some of the Bonds in cash at the

greater of (i) 102% of the Issue Price (as defined below) and (ii) 102%

of the fair bond value of the Bonds (the "Fair Market Call") as

determined in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

The Bonds will have a coupon of 0.15% per annum, and a conversion price

of CHF 11,421.4730, corresponding to a conversion premium of 40.0% over

the volume weighted average price (the "VWAP") of the Shares on the SIX

Swiss Exchange between launch and pricing. The issue price and the

redemption price are set at 100%.

The Issuer may call the Bonds at any time on or after the 21(st)

calendar day after the 5(th) anniversary of the Settlement Date at the

relevant net principal amount, if the VWAP of the Shares is at least

130% of the conversion price on at least 20 out of 30 consecutive

trading days.

The Bonds will be provisionally allocated to investors participating in

today's book building. Such allocation of the Bonds will be subject to a

pro-rata reduction relative to the number of advance subscription rights

exercised by existing shareholders during the rights exercise period

(the "Clawback").

Existing shareholders will be granted advance subscription rights to

subscribe for the newly issued Bonds in proportion to their current

shareholding, subject to selling restrictions. Each holder of 1 Bearer

Share of the Issuer with a nominal value of CHF 0.60 will be allotted by

the Issuer 6 Rights, and each holder of 1 registered share of the Issuer

with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 will be allotted by the Issuer 1 Right.

185 Rights give the right to purchase from the Issuer 1 Bond at the

Issue Price. The advance subscription rights will not be tradable.

Advance subscription rights not exercised by existing Sika shareholders

during the rights exercise period from May 18, 2018 until May 28, 2018,

12:00 noon CEST, will expire and become null and void. Bonds for which

advance subscription rights have been validly exercised will be deducted

pro rata from the allocation to investors who participate in today's

book building. Definitive allocations are expected to be announced by

Sika on or around May 29, 2018.

The Offering of the Bonds consists of a public offering in Switzerland

and private placements of Bonds to professional investors only in other

jurisdictions. The Bonds will be offered to investors outside the United

States of America (the "United States" or "US") in compliance with

Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in

accordance with applicable securities laws, rules and regulations. The

Bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States.

The Settlement of the Offering (the "Settlement Date") is expected to

take place on June 5, 2018. Application for the listing and trading of

the Bonds according to the Standard for Bonds of the SIX Swiss Exchange

will be made.

The Issuer has agreed to a 90-day lock-up period from the Settlement

Date.

The Issuer is rated A- (stable outlook) by Standard & Poor's. The Bonds

are expected to be rated in line with the Issuer's corporate rating and

the Issuer will apply for the Bonds to be rated by S&P.

UBS is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner.

IN THE CASE OF ANY SECURITIES BEING OFFERED TO YOU AS A FINANCIAL

INTERMEDIARY AS THAT TERM IS USED IN ARTICLE 3(2) OF THE PROSPECTUS

DIRECTIVE, YOU WILL ALSO BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT

